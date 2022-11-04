Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fans Reactions to West Virginia's Abysmal Outing vs Iowa State
Mountaineer Nation is in a world of hurt right now.
KCRG.com
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
West Virginia Walloped in Ames
Iowa State scores 21 points in the fourth quarter to bury the Mountaineers
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss
Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
1230kfjb.com
Times Republican Moves Printing Operation
The Times Republican in Marshalltown will no longer be printing any papers here in Marshalltown. The TR has been printing paper for themselves and several other papers around Iowa for many years. In 2014 they were printing for 65 newspapers and other publications around located in 28 different counties. Also in 2014 they purchased a 2nd CTP (Computer to plate) machine which could output 250 plates and much more powerful than the one they had that could only do 60 plates at a time. The printing operation has moved to Webster City and when we reached out to the Times Republican for a comment we have not heard a response.
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
KCCI.com
Des Moines National Weather Service says weekend rain has little impact on drought
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines says Iowa only saw about two to three inches of rain statewide on Friday and Saturday, and that isn't enough to get us out of the drought. Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the NWS says we'll need to see...
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
KCRG.com
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
KCRG.com
Several dead after Marshall County Crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people have died following a car crash in Marshalltown Friday night . Authorities say crews responded to the 1800 block of South 6th street for a single vehicle crash at 11:12 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews found the vehicle had collided with a utility pole and was severely damaged and on fire.
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 0