'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
CHICAGO, IL
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results

The 2022 NFL regular season has almost reached its midway point. After Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, Week 9 of the 18-week campaign will be complete. At this point, it's becoming clearer where teams could be picking in the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Biggest Busts Of the First Half of the 2022 NFL Season

One of the best aspects of the NFL season is its unpredictability. A team like the Cincinnati Bengals can be a basement-dweller one year and then a Super Bowl participant the next. Of course, unexpected results aren't always positive. The 2022 season has seen its fair share of good surprises,...
ALABAMA STATE
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury

The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
GREEN BAY, WI
Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win

Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Most Dangerous Teams on the Fringe of 2022 NFL Playoff Race

An NFL team's regular-season record is a reflection of its consistency and durability. Success in the playoffs can come down to just how dangerous a team can be on its best day. For proof, look no further than last year's Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals did not look the...
B/R CFB Community: Teams That Can Crash the College Football Playoff?

Before Week 10, the College Football Playoff had a blueprint to follow. With three of the top six teams losing, however, that blueprint has been replaced with one far more interesting and uncertain. We're onto bigger, brighter and weirder things. Georgia, of course, is in a wonderful position to make...
GEORGIA STATE
Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing

The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season

The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?

When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 10

If you love March Madness, you're in luck! November Nonsense is sweeping the college football nation. Headlined by a pair of SEC games, Week 10 provided a string of wacky, dramatic and important results as conference races heat up—and of course, the College Football Playoff looms. Georgia dethroned top-ranked...
GEORGIA STATE
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Odell Beckham Jr. And More Potential Fantasy Football Stars To Stash for Playoff Push

Fantasy football managers angling to win a championship need to start thinking about the postseason and how they can have their rosters in tip-top shape for the title push. Even if you are atop the regular season standings and well-positioned to make a run, there's likely plenty you can still do to improve your chances come the playoffs. Thinking about your roster on a week-to-week basis can be dangerously short-sighted, especially if your upcoming opponents are preparing for the knockout rounds.
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Patience runs thin with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent squads undergoing rapid turnarounds.
ARIZONA STATE
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

