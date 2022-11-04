Read full article on original website
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 10
The NFL has officially crossed the halfway point of the 2022 season with Week 9 in the books, and the postseason is now on the horizon as the second half of the year begins. Here's a look at the current playoff picture heading into Week 10 as well as some matchups to keep an eye on.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results
The 2022 NFL regular season has almost reached its midway point. After Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints, Week 9 of the 18-week campaign will be complete. At this point, it's becoming clearer where teams could be picking in the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston...
The Biggest Busts Of the First Half of the 2022 NFL Season
One of the best aspects of the NFL season is its unpredictability. A team like the Cincinnati Bengals can be a basement-dweller one year and then a Super Bowl participant the next. Of course, unexpected results aren't always positive. The 2022 season has seen its fair share of good surprises,...
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury
The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
NFL Twitter Trolls Colts, Puts GM Chris Ballard on Hot Seat After Frank Reich Firing
The buck in Indianapolis has finally stopped with Frank Reich. The Colts fired their head coach Monday following a ghastly offensive showing in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Indianapolis managed just 121 total yards of offense and scored more points for the Patriots (six) than it did for itself.
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win
Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.
Most Dangerous Teams on the Fringe of 2022 NFL Playoff Race
An NFL team's regular-season record is a reflection of its consistency and durability. Success in the playoffs can come down to just how dangerous a team can be on its best day. For proof, look no further than last year's Cincinnati Bengals. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals did not look the...
B/R CFB Community: Teams That Can Crash the College Football Playoff?
Before Week 10, the College Football Playoff had a blueprint to follow. With three of the top six teams losing, however, that blueprint has been replaced with one far more interesting and uncertain. We're onto bigger, brighter and weirder things. Georgia, of course, is in a wonderful position to make...
Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing
The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season
The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?
When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 10
If you love March Madness, you're in luck! November Nonsense is sweeping the college football nation. Headlined by a pair of SEC games, Week 10 provided a string of wacky, dramatic and important results as conference races heat up—and of course, the College Football Playoff looms. Georgia dethroned top-ranked...
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds
The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Odell Beckham Jr. And More Potential Fantasy Football Stars To Stash for Playoff Push
Fantasy football managers angling to win a championship need to start thinking about the postseason and how they can have their rosters in tip-top shape for the title push. Even if you are atop the regular season standings and well-positioned to make a run, there's likely plenty you can still do to improve your chances come the playoffs. Thinking about your roster on a week-to-week basis can be dangerously short-sighted, especially if your upcoming opponents are preparing for the knockout rounds.
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Patience runs thin with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent squads undergoing rapid turnarounds.
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
ESPN: Concussion Drug Companies Backed by Brett Favre Overstated Product Benefits
Two drug companies supported by Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre "overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money," according to ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada. Prevacus and PresolMD were working on a nasal spray and cream they claimed could be used for...
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL. Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI...
