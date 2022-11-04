Enterprise companies are preparing for a possible recession, with many companies laying off hundreds of employees. On some level, cloud stocks can be somewhat resistant to a recession, although their stocks may be less so. In this piece, we compared two large cap software and cloud stocks. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is a fraction of the size of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), but both have announced layoffs in the last few months. However, Oracle's stock has significantly outperformed Microsoft's over the last month, and a closer analysis reveals why.

13 HOURS AGO