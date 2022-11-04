Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday.
Stock Rise on Wall Street Ahead of Election, Inflation Data
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 487 points, or 1.5% to 33,314 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would...
EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), warning the deal may hurt competition.
