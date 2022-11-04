ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Should Texas School Districts Close for Championship Parades? [POLL]

A lot of folks in Houston have pulled their kids out of school today, but should the school districts just close for the parade?. Congratulations to the city of Houston (Sorry Texas Rangers fans) on winning the World Series over the weekend. Today is a big day in the city of Houston, the championship parade. At noon, the parade will be kicking off in downtown Houston. Several floats, buses and cars will be making their way downtown to show love to the champion Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

