3d ago
That's very noble that your faith is in the people of Florida, but the people's faith is not in you. You should go home and enjoy your sunrise cocktails and sunset Martinis.
A Florida cop advised one of the people arrested in DeSantis' voter fraud crackdown how to defend himself against the charges, body camera footage shows
Video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show confused citizens and sympathetic police during the string of arrests.
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
MSNBC
Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race
A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Republicans who've given in to fascist elements are trying to nuke democracy
The midterm elections have democracy, women’s rights, and gun violence on the ballot experts say. Will voters reject the politics of fear, denial and insurrection? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Nov. 8, 2022.
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 43 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
MSNBC
Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’
The first Latina to reach the U.S. Senate is in a tight race against an election denier in Nevada. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about her opponent’s “very extreme” agenda and shares why voting is the best “backstop” against the Big Lie.Nov. 6, 2022.
Trump calls Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at Pennsylvania rally
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis has a nickname — "Ron DeSanctimonious." The moniker was bestowed on the governor by former President Donald Trump during the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. ...
MSNBC
We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor
Former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, joins Morning Joe to discuss Georgia breaking early voting records, but why Democratic voters can't get comfortable with early voting numbers and have to show up on election day if they intend to re-elect Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tight race with Herschel Walker.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence
Social media posts reviewed by NBC News show Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant was deeply immersed in political conspiracies. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Democratic Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow about how conspiracies and far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections
Camila DeChalus, Jim Dornan and Rohini Kosoglu discuss races in Pennsylvania and Arizona that could have a major impact on the nation’s future. They also dig into Trump’s potential plans to announce another run for president and how it could shift the political landscape.Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy
With the midterms fast-approaching, anxiety over the future of our democracy is palpable. The warning flags that started to go up before Trump was even in office have burned up. Co-hosts of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa discuss the state of our democracy and how we can remain resilient to the persistent lies and gaslighting tactics that the GOP has embraced.Nov. 6, 2022.
Amendment 1 will help Florida communities become more resilient | Column
I have noted that some media outlets around the state have conveyed opponents concerns over the language of Florida Amendment 1 (limits on taxes to flood-improved properties) being too vague or broad. As the one who brought this proactive mitigation measure to the Florida Legislature, I would like to inform residents of our state that an implementing bill (HB 1379 in 2021) that rides along with this amendment was already passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate during the 2021 session. This implementing bill applies the mechanics and guardrails to the amendment and would self-enact on Jan. 1, 2023, if Amendment 1 passes.
Live updates on the last day of early voting in South Florida
Early voting sites were open in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties until 7 p.m. Sunday on the last day to cast ballots in person or drop off completed mail ballots at those sites before Tuesday’s midterm election.
Assailant encouraged GOP canvasser to ‘do your job’ — raising questions about Rubio’s account
The man accused of a politically motivated attack on a Republican Party canvasser in Hialeah last month actually encouraged the canvasser to keep handing out fliers just moments before the fight started, according to cellphone videos obtained by the Miami Herald — raising more questions about whether the canvasser was attacked for being a Republican, as both he and Sen. Marco Rubio have repeatedly stated.
