Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs
All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
The 2022 Louisiana high school football regular season is in the books and it's now time for the playoffs. The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions. There were some significant changes made at the beginning...
Young Man Seen With Pylon After LSU Game Did Not ‘Steal It’ [VIDEO]
No, this young man is not a thief. A viral video has surfaced of this young man picking up a pylon in the back of an endzone Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after LSU defeated Alabama. As fans rushed the field to celebrate the upset in Baton Rouge, you see...
Relive Stunning LSU OT Win Over Alabama Through Epic Videos of Fans Rushing the Field at Tiger Stadium
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
LSU Chants Heard During Nick Saban Press Conference After Game [WATCH]
LSU fans were really loud. Nick Saban went before the press after the game Saturday night, and LSU fans could be heard cheering in the background. As Tiger fans rushed to the field after the LSU victory, many were chanting LSU and they could be heard where Saban conducted the press conference.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU has received a monstrous fine after storming the field following their overtime upset of Alabama.
LSU defeats Alabama in instant classic, 32-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday, the Crimson Tide lost in overtime, 32-31. Alabama falls to 7-2 while LSU improves to 7-2. Bryce Young finished 25-of-51 with 328 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way in the rushing attack […]
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why
Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama
NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
Powerball Confirms Three $50,000 Winners in Louisiana
An Acadiana sold ticket is one of three Powerball tickets sold in the state for Saturday's drawing that are worth $50,000. In the bigger picture, there was no jackpot winner for the November 5th Powerball game, which means on Monday night the estimated jackpot will be $1.9 billion dollars. I...
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
KTBS
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
Severe Threat and Flash Flooding Risk for Acadiana Tonight into Early Saturday Morning
Acadiana is under a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding late tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday.
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal after the sudden resignation of Dr. Rachel Brown, who has held the top administrative at the school since 2019. There were reports over the weekend that Brown had resigned out of "frustration," but there is no official...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: November 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 9. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0