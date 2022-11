The Pirates season came to an end in the Gulf District Tournament semifinals with a heartbreaking 5-set loss to Palm Beach State College. Both teams battled back and forth throughout the entire match and the Panthers came out on top, winning the fifth and final set 15-9. Anyaliz Rodriguez recorded 14 kills and Brooke Sproat added 10 in the match. Julia Neveu had a team high 19 digs.

