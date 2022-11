After beating Florida Coastal Prep and Polk State College, the Pirates improve to 3-0 after beating the Southwest Mississippi Bears 72-46. Pensacola jumped out to a 15-2 lead and never looked back. Roderick Coffee III filled the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Zondrick Garrett pitched in with 14 points and four rebounds. Colin Howells added 11 points and Nieagell Sturkey dominated the glass with a team high 11 rebounds.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO