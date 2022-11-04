ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Growth Holdings Receives $85M Construction Loan for Otonomus Las Vegas Apartments

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Growth Holdings has received a $85 million first lien construction loan for the development of Otonomus Las Vegas, a residential and short-term rental property. Slated to open in fourth-quarter 2024, the 303-unit community will feature fully furnished apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rebusinessonline.com

Westport Properties Plans 84,511 SF Industrial Facility in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — Westport Properties has released plans to develop an industrial property on a recently acquired land site in Henderson. Construction of the single-tenant, 81,511-square-foot facility is slated to begin in first-quarter 2023. Located at the corner of Bruner Avenue and Amigo Street, the building will feature 32-foot...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy