Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
wcyb.com
South Carolina man is dead after shooting in Lee County, Virginia, police say
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man is dead in Lee County after allegedly being shot in the face, police say. According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area, regarding a possible gun shot, Saturday.
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
Kingsport Times-News
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
993thex.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
Buchanan Co. wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened over a dozen homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry told News Channel 11 that a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continue to attempt to […]
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
wbtw.com
2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
wymt.com
Three adults and a juvenile facing charges in assault case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Three adults and a juvenile are facing charges in an assault case in Wise County. Police say the incident happened Sunday in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants were secured. 18-year-old Kennedi Addington, 18-year-old Gage Alexander Bowman and 25-year-old...
Southwest Virginia house fire kills 2 people who had been visiting owners
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others […]
