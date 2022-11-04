ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
The Jewish Press

IDF Drops 20 Tons of Explosives on Gaza Strip in Response to 4 Rockets

An outside observer would have concluded that Tuesday’s victory of the right has already influenced decision-making over at IDF headquarters, seeing as Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi overnight Friday retaliated like gangbusters for a volley of four rockets that were shot from the Gaza Strip, one of which was downed by the Iron Dome system and the rest fell inside the Strip.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
CBS News

Sources: Saudi government says Iran is planning an attack on Saudi Arabia

Sources tell CBS News the Saudi government has warned the U.S. that Iran is planning a drone strike against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, because Tehran believes Riyadh is meddling in ongoing protests across Iran. Former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about how serious of a threat this really is and how the U.S. is responding.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
Daily Mail

Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today

Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
Daily Mail

Ukraine will push Russia back to pre-invasion borders by New Year while Putin resorts to bombing power plants to spark fresh European refugee crisis, retired US general predicts

Ukraine will push Russia back to its pre-invasion border by the end of the year and retake Crimea next summer, a retired US general has predicted. Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, believes Ukraine is capable of re-taking thousands of square miles of territory in the south and east within the next two months before pushing into Crimea - the crown jewel of Putin's 2014 war.
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
Newsweek

Russia Running Out of Ammunition and Armored Vehicles in Ukraine—U.K.

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are disillusioned with the old vehicles they are forced to use because of huge equipment losses, according to British defense officials. The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that in the middle of October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day, which is roughly the equivalent of a battalion's worth of equipment.
Reuters

'We're holding on', says deputy mayor of besieged Ukrainian city

BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Residents of the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, the deputy mayor said on Saturday, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages around the city.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia Destroying Civilian Ships on River in Southern Standoff

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied southern region of Kherson that Kyiv's forces are trying to capture. Ukrainian forces have been piling pressure on Russian troops on the western...

