Exxon Faces $2 Billion Loss on Sale of Troubled California Oil Properties
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at...
New Zealand Allocates $12 Million to Fund Climate Damage in Developing Nations
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it was allocating NZ$20 million ($12 million) of climate funding to address loss and damage in developing countries. Vulnerable countries have ramped up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world's poorest people by climate...
Democratic Upset in U.S. Midterms Could Roil Markets, Options Mavens Say
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
COP 27: China Climate Envoy Says Beijing Committed to Carbon Neutrality
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Tuesday that Beijing is committed to reaching carbon neutrality and believed multilateralism and cooperation is key to solving global climate change. "No matter how much the external environment changes, and no matter how many challenges we face,...
Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning have come to a close as Americans are casting their votes in the midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
Mercedes CEO: 'Absolutely Inconceivable' to Write off China
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was "absolutely inconceivable" to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German companies to diversify...
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
U.S. Judge Suspends Many of New York's New Gun Restrictions
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge in New York temporarily suspended many parts of the state's new gun restrictions on Monday to allow members of a gun-owners' rights group to continue their lawsuit challenging the new law as unconstitutional. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court in Syracuse agreed...
Global Leaders Have a Climate Credibility Problem - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
Biden Approval Ticks Lower as Democrats Brace for Midterm Losses -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had...
Donald Trump Appeals New York Court Order for Watchdog at Company
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to...
Germany Likely to Block Chinese Takeover of Elmos' Chip Production
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, the Dortmund-based company said on Monday. The economics ministry had been examining the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics . The deal "will most...
Mexican President Says at Least Three Bidders Remain for Banamex
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three...
Analysis-North Korea's Missile Launches Show No Scarcity of Weapons Funding, Materials Despite Sanctions
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range...
Eli Lilly Says Some Staff Want to Leave Indiana Because of Abortion Ban, Financial Times Reports
(Reuters) - Some Eli Lilly and Co employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge...
