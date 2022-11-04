Gam has doubled the number of funds on investment director Jian Shi Cortesi’s management list, as the asset manager revamps its Asia and China equities team. Cortesi currently runs Gam’s Asia Focus and China Evolution equity strategies, but will take on its China and Asian funds, subject to regulatory approval. Until such approval is granted, direct responsibility for managing these strategies will continue to be shouldered by current manager Rob Mumford.

