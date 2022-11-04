Read full article on original website
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Hong Kong stocks rocket 7.4% amid reports China is dialling down strict Covid measures
Hong Kong shares have soared after reports in local Communist Party newspapers said China’s officials were being urged to move away from the zero-Covid policy and not impose stringent curbs to arrest the spread of the disease. Shares rose by over 7 per cent on Friday, including the Shanghai...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute.
Stocks mostly rise, oil steady tracking China lockdown policy
Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while oil prices steadied after China reaffirmed its commitment to an economically painful zero-Covid policy. Global markets and oil prices were buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.
NASDAQ
South African rand gains on risk-on mood
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained on Monday, supported by risk-on sentiment across markets, while stocks on the Johannesburg bourse ended slightly higher. The rand is highly sensitive to shifts in global risk appetite. It received a boost last week when U.S. jobs data raised hopes...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks pause at one-month highs; Romanian c.bank seen hiking rates
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies were stalled on Tuesday, as fading hopes that China would ease COVID-19 curbs gave way to nerves ahead of risk events in the United States, while the Romanian leu looked to a likely interest rate hike. MSCI's index of emerging market...
fundselectorasia.com
Gam sharpens focus on Asia equities
Gam has doubled the number of funds on investment director Jian Shi Cortesi’s management list, as the asset manager revamps its Asia and China equities team. Cortesi currently runs Gam’s Asia Focus and China Evolution equity strategies, but will take on its China and Asian funds, subject to regulatory approval. Until such approval is granted, direct responsibility for managing these strategies will continue to be shouldered by current manager Rob Mumford.
An oil price cap won't stop China and India from quietly snapping up Russian crude with the help of smaller insurers, S&P Global says
A price cap on Russian crude likely won't stop China and India from quietly buying oil from Russia, sources told S&P Global. Some insurers may be willing to back shipments of Russian crude outside the price cap. Most sources said the price cap was unlikely to crimp Russian oil shipments...
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan's foreign currency holdings fell for a third straight month in October, official data show. Tokyo is battling to prop up the yen, which has tumbled 27% against the dollar in 2022. Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize its struggling currency.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked...
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
China's stocks could rise 20% once it fully reopens after COVID-zero curbs - but that won't come for months, Goldman Sachs says
Chinese stocks could jump 20% once the country fully reopens after months of COVID-19 curbs. The stock market could react more positively to the easing of local policy, Goldman Sachs said. China reopening could the most "powerful upside catalysts" for the market, the US bank said. Chinese stocks could rise...
