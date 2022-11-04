ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News

Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
AFP

Stocks mostly rise, oil steady tracking China lockdown policy

Global stock markets mostly rose Monday, extending last week's strong gains, while oil prices steadied after China reaffirmed its commitment to an economically painful zero-Covid policy. Global markets and oil prices were buoyant last week on hopes Beijing may begin to roll back policies aimed at stamping out coronavirus within its borders.
NASDAQ

South African rand gains on risk-on mood

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained on Monday, supported by risk-on sentiment across markets, while stocks on the Johannesburg bourse ended slightly higher. The rand is highly sensitive to shifts in global risk appetite. It received a boost last week when U.S. jobs data raised hopes...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
fundselectorasia.com

Gam sharpens focus on Asia equities

Gam has doubled the number of funds on investment director Jian Shi Cortesi’s management list, as the asset manager revamps its Asia and China equities team. Cortesi currently runs Gam’s Asia Focus and China Evolution equity strategies, but will take on its China and Asian funds, subject to regulatory approval. Until such approval is granted, direct responsibility for managing these strategies will continue to be shouldered by current manager Rob Mumford.
WPXI Pittsburgh

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
