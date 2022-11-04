ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out, Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III has 'big games ahead'

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks 2022 draft class is getting a lot of love lately and for very good reasons. One rookie who has really shined in the first half of the season is running back Kenneth Walker III.

“Really, he’s just continuing to validate the things that we saw early on when he got here,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m not talking about the evaluation, I’m talking about since he has been here. He has shown nothing but a real discipline about stuff.

“He’s tough, he cares, he has a lot of pride in the work and the job he’s asked to do.”

In fact, Walker has been so impressive over the last few matchups as a starter that he was just named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month. Through seven games played (including three starts) he’s logged 85 carries for 461 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Despite Walker’s early success, Carroll thinks there are bigger and better things to come.

“I think he just continues to just show us who he is,” Carroll continued. “He’s very clear, he’s a clear guy, and we know who he is and how he sees things. He’s really just validating with the opportunities. I don’t really feel like we cut him loose yet, I think he has big games ahead. We didn’t run the ball well last week. He made a couple of terrific plays, but I think we are going to see even more than we have seen already, and not just in the run game, but the pass game too.”

