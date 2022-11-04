ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WKRN News 2

Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15

Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago amid growing speculation that he’s mounting another bid for president in 2024. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said toward the end […]
PALM BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

Regardless of your political leanings, our democracy needs you to vote

Our View: Fulfilling your civic duty is a critical part of how we preserve this beautiful and fragile democracy. It wasn't so long ago that many Americans were shut out of the democratic process. USA TODAY. Standing around ballot boxes armed with weapons is not how we protect democracy. Voting,...
GEORGIA STATE
Marconews.com

Election law isn’t just a voting rights issue – it’s also a public safety issue

In a month, the Supreme Court – which began its 2022-23 term with historically low levels of trust – will hear an election law case that has the potential to either begin to rebuild the court’s trust or severely undermine our democratic institutions. And while that case has largely flown under the radar, those of us in law enforcement should be alarmed by the tremendous effect it could have on our ability to keep communities safe.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

