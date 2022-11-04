Read full article on original website
Related
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15
Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago amid growing speculation that he’s mounting another bid for president in 2024. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said toward the end […]
Marconews.com
Clinton, Sanders rally voters ahead midterm elections; GOP 'will accept' results: recap
Candidates are making last-ditch efforts to sway undecided voters in the last few days before the Nov. 8 election, with the current and former presidents lending their voices to campaign rallies. On Sunday, President Joe Biden visited to Westchester County, N.Y., to campaign with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. She is...
Live Results: Iowa votes in congressional and state elections
Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Marconews.com
We meet weekly for lunch and talk politics. We don't always agree. But we're always civil.
Our experiences might offer a conversational road map at a time when many Americans share opinions and policy discussions only with members of their own political and social tribes. Dave Moniz. Opinion contributor. Our conversations began in the summer of 2016, a few months before Donald Trump was elected president....
Marconews.com
Protectors of democracy: Why these 27 races may be the most critical in midterm elections
Candidates who have often been overlooked by voters in past elections have an outsized presence in these midterm elections. Ahead of Election Day, Republicans and Democrats running for secretary of state are combating misinformation from some of their counterparts and stressing how their races' outcomes could directly impact the future of democracy.
Marconews.com
A climate reckoning for US housing: Too many homes in harm's way, 'too many zeros' in the costs
As the effects of climate change grow more dire, danger is rising for Americans in floodplains, coastal marshlands, wildfire-prone areas and swaths of land struggling with drought. When disasters strike U.S. communities, taxpayers often pick up the tab. Some experts see a future where people slowly move away from higher-risk...
Marconews.com
Regardless of your political leanings, our democracy needs you to vote
Our View: Fulfilling your civic duty is a critical part of how we preserve this beautiful and fragile democracy. It wasn't so long ago that many Americans were shut out of the democratic process. USA TODAY. Standing around ballot boxes armed with weapons is not how we protect democracy. Voting,...
Marconews.com
Election law isn’t just a voting rights issue – it’s also a public safety issue
In a month, the Supreme Court – which began its 2022-23 term with historically low levels of trust – will hear an election law case that has the potential to either begin to rebuild the court’s trust or severely undermine our democratic institutions. And while that case has largely flown under the radar, those of us in law enforcement should be alarmed by the tremendous effect it could have on our ability to keep communities safe.
Comments / 0