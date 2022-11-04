Read full article on original website
Related
Elisabeth Moss Gets Whimsical in Floral-print Dress for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five Screening
Elisabeth Moss arrived on the red carpet for the screening of the season five finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Los Angeles, California, dressed in florals. Moss wore a black and floral-print dress with a button-down bodice and oversize sleeves with large barrel cuffs. The center of the dress hit under the knee while the sides of the skirt flared out to her ankles. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals and accessorized with a pair of gold drop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red...
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
Comments / 0