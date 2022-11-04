Read full article on original website
swosuathletics.com
Tsuruta and Mott Win Latest Bulldogs of the Week
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Sola Tsuruta (soccer) and Lacy Mott (volleyball) are the newest Bulldogs of the Week. The award is brought to you by Wright Wradio, the official partner of SWOSU Athletics for both livestream and radio. Tsuruta (Nelson, New Zealand) had her best week as a Bulldog this...
Jones sideswiped in police chase
The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two tornadoes confirmed with more likely
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
KATV
Arkansas winner of the $2 million Powerball ticket claims her prize Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The winner of the $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed her Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The Faulkner County resident told ASL that she hadn’t heard the news that the...
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
5newsonline.com
Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket
WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
whiterivernow.com
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released
White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
aymag.com
Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Steak, The Tamale Factory
Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Steak, The Tamale Factory. As the old saying goes: necessity is the mother of invention – or, in this case, mouthwatering tamales and steaks. George Eldridge, of Doe’s Eat Place fame, had recently sold his tamale-producing operation and started making them himself at his family farm in Gregory, Arkansas, just south of Augusta. There was only one problem with the setup, and it’s another familiar phrase – too many cooks in the kitchen.
Kait 8
Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with parked car
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
KTLO
3 boil orders issued, Fish and Fiddle order remains in effect
Three boil water orders have been issued while another remains in effect. A boil water order has been issued for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area includes Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was issued Thursday morning due to a main break.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
Man found dead on a street in North Little Rock, police investigating
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before noon on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Allen for a call of a "subject lying on the ground." According to reports, officers found a dead male lying on the ground close to the road,...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man facing felony count after allegedly firing shots at neighbor
A Stone County man was arrested last week after allegedly firing gunshots at a neighbor. According to the arrest affidavit for Mark Irvin Wright, 66, authorities were called to a Piney Road residence for gunshots being fired. The alleged victim, a neighbor of Wright’s, told authorities that they were driving...
