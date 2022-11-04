ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

swosuathletics.com

Tsuruta and Mott Win Latest Bulldogs of the Week

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Sola Tsuruta (soccer) and Lacy Mott (volleyball) are the newest Bulldogs of the Week. The award is brought to you by Wright Wradio, the official partner of SWOSU Athletics for both livestream and radio. Tsuruta (Nelson, New Zealand) had her best week as a Bulldog this...
WEATHERFORD, OK
247Sports

Jones sideswiped in police chase

The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Small town in Arkansas sells $2 million winning lottery ticket

WOOSTER, Ark. — The lottery has been at the top of many people's minds, especially folks in Wooster. Earlier this week, a Faulkner County woman bought a winning $2 million lottery ticket at a gas station there. Though the winner isn't the only one who will benefit— The gas...
WOOSTER, AR
whiterivernow.com

More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released

White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
BATESVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Steak, The Tamale Factory

Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Steak, The Tamale Factory. As the old saying goes: necessity is the mother of invention – or, in this case, mouthwatering tamales and steaks. George Eldridge, of Doe’s Eat Place fame, had recently sold his tamale-producing operation and started making them himself at his family farm in Gregory, Arkansas, just south of Augusta. There was only one problem with the setup, and it’s another familiar phrase – too many cooks in the kitchen.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Man killed after colliding with parked car

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy. Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the...
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders issued, Fish and Fiddle order remains in effect

Three boil water orders have been issued while another remains in effect. A boil water order has been issued for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area includes Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was issued Thursday morning due to a main break.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
