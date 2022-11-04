Faces of Arkansas: The Face of Steak, The Tamale Factory. As the old saying goes: necessity is the mother of invention – or, in this case, mouthwatering tamales and steaks. George Eldridge, of Doe’s Eat Place fame, had recently sold his tamale-producing operation and started making them himself at his family farm in Gregory, Arkansas, just south of Augusta. There was only one problem with the setup, and it’s another familiar phrase – too many cooks in the kitchen.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO