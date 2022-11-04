Read full article on original website
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
BitMEX’s Alexander Hoeptner Quits The Exchange After Serving As Its CEO For Two Years
BitMEX’s Alexander Hoeptner has left the company after two years. Stephen Lutz, BitMEX’s CFO, has been named as the interim CEO of the exchange. Alexander Hoeptner, Chief Executive Officer of BitMEX, is the latest crypto CEO to leave the firm amid the crypto bear market phase. BitMEX’s CFO...
LooksRare Becomes The Latest NFT Marketplace To Scrap The Option Of Creator Royalties By Default
LooksRare is the latest NFT marketplace to opt for a zero-royalty mechanism. The platform will share 25% of the protocol fee with NFT creators and artists. LooksRare, the leading Ethereum-based NFT marketplace, has announced its new decision, stating the firm will no longer support creator royalties by default. In addition,...
Lebanese Citizens Embrace Crypto, Accept Payments in USDT As The Nation Battles Intense Economic Meltdown
Lebanese citizens are now actively conducting payments in cryptocurrencies, especially in USDT. As reported by CNBC, Lebanon stands second to Turkey in terms of total crypto transactions that it receives from other countries. As hyperinflation grips Lebanon, the locals have turned towards decentralised mechanisms like cryptocurrencies to sustain their livelihood...
Celsius Investment Funds And Customers To Fight Over Who Gets To Cash In On Company’s Assets
Celsius investors want the proceeds from the sale of the company’s remaining valuable assets. The Creditors Committee believes that it has the right to cash in the payment from sales. Investors have submitted a motion to appoint an official preferred equity committee. The presiding judge has agreed to the...
Meta’s Metaverse Obsession Has Led The Firm To Encounter Losses Worth Billions Of Dollars
Meta revealed losses worth $3.7 billion in its latest Q3 report. Despite the plugging metrics and expenses, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’s positive that the firm will “emerge stronger than ever in 2023.”. Meta has till now reported $15 billion worth of losses in trying to...
Azuki Reveals Physical Backed Tokens for On-Chain Ownership of Physical Items
Japanese anime-themed NFT project Azuki has introduced Physical Backed Tokens (PBT). It is a new token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on Ethereum. The exciting technology boasts potential applications, such as decentralized authentication of goods, on-chain ownership tracking, and the use of physical products to build digital experiences.
Huobi May Soon Lay Off Employees Under Its Rumored CEO Justin Tron’s Leadership: Report
As per a tweet shared by Wu Blockchain, Justin Tron may soon initiate mass layoffs in his newly acquired exchange Huobi. Wu further shared how Huobi’s CEO and CFO have already submitted their resignations to Justin Tron. Per a recent tweet shared by Wu Blockchain’s journalist Colin Wu, the...
This Is Why BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Believes Solana and Others Won’t Beat Ethereum Yet
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has high hopes for Ethereum, saying that competitors like Solana would not beat it. Hayes is bullish on Ethereum because of the amount of development going on in its ecosystem, which he says is more important than transactions per second or lower gas fees. Ethereum does...
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
Huobi Introduces Zero Trading Fees for Advisor Justin Sun’s USDD Stablecoin
The Huobi exchange is running a promotional offer until December 31, in which there will be no trading fees for USDD pairs. USDD is the stablecoin of the TRON network, and founder Justin Sun is an advisor to the exchange. About Capital recently bought out Huobi. Shortly after, Justin Sun...
The Slashing Spree Continues As Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Explores Laying Off 20% Of Its Staff: Report
Galaxy Digital is reportedly exploring slashing its workforce by 20%. The company will also be sharing its Q3 report on November 9th. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Galaxy Digital Holdings Limited, a leading crypto financial firm owned and operated by billionaire Michael Novogratz, is exploring eliminating its workforce by 20%.
MicroStrategy’s Financial Health At Risk After Enormous $3.4 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Fortune Report
Since MicroStrategy’s pivot to Bitcoin, the company has managed to accumulate 130,000 Bitcoins, worth just over $3.406 Billion at current rates. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition was financed through multiple debts and bond offerings. Bitcoin’s dip to $18,300 on 13 October may have temporarily jeopardized the company’s financial health....
A16z Remains Bullish On Crypto Despite Flagship Fund Taking 40% Loss
The flagship crypto fund of a16z recorded a loss of 40% in the first half of 2022. Fund Manager Chris Dixon remains undeterred by the market downturn. The VC firm has poured millions into multiple funding rounds in the crypto industry this month despite the crypto winter. Dixon had stated...
Leading Stablecoin Issuers Paxos and Circle Secure Regulatory Approvals To Offer Crypto-Related Services In Singapore
Circle and Paxos have received regulatory approval to operate in Singapore. The approvals will allow both of these companies to offer crypto-related services in the region. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have won approvals for their respective licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The approvals received will help these firms offer crypto-related services in Singapore, which has lately been emerging as one of the leading financial hubs of the world.
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin
FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
ConsenSys Debuts MetaMask Grants DAO, Funds Program With $2.4 Million For Web3 Growth
Blockchain tool developer ConsenSys launched an employee-led program dubbed MetaMask Grants DAO. The initiative hopes to support decentralized and aid developers who are building key solutions for the web3 economy. ConsenSys backs its grants DAO with $2.4 million in funding per year. The program marks a milestone for the company...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
