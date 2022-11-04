ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azuki Reveals Physical Backed Tokens for On-Chain Ownership of Physical Items

Japanese anime-themed NFT project Azuki has introduced Physical Backed Tokens (PBT). It is a new token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on Ethereum. The exciting technology boasts potential applications, such as decentralized authentication of goods, on-chain ownership tracking, and the use of physical products to build digital experiences.
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant

BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
A16z Remains Bullish On Crypto Despite Flagship Fund Taking 40% Loss

The flagship crypto fund of a16z recorded a loss of 40% in the first half of 2022. Fund Manager Chris Dixon remains undeterred by the market downturn. The VC firm has poured millions into multiple funding rounds in the crypto industry this month despite the crypto winter. Dixon had stated...
Leading Stablecoin Issuers Paxos and Circle Secure Regulatory Approvals To Offer Crypto-Related Services In Singapore

Circle and Paxos have received regulatory approval to operate in Singapore. The approvals will allow both of these companies to offer crypto-related services in the region. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have won approvals for their respective licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The approvals received will help these firms offer crypto-related services in Singapore, which has lately been emerging as one of the leading financial hubs of the world.
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin

FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
ConsenSys Debuts MetaMask Grants DAO, Funds Program With $2.4 Million For Web3 Growth

Blockchain tool developer ConsenSys launched an employee-led program dubbed MetaMask Grants DAO. The initiative hopes to support decentralized and aid developers who are building key solutions for the web3 economy. ConsenSys backs its grants DAO with $2.4 million in funding per year. The program marks a milestone for the company...
