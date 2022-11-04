Circle and Paxos have received regulatory approval to operate in Singapore. The approvals will allow both of these companies to offer crypto-related services in the region. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have won approvals for their respective licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The approvals received will help these firms offer crypto-related services in Singapore, which has lately been emerging as one of the leading financial hubs of the world.

6 DAYS AGO