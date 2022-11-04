Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game
Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?
Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
Dodgers: Edwin Rios Could Be on the Trade Block for Los Angeles
Every Dodger fan thought that the 2022 season would be like a Disney ending; instead, we got a horror film where all our hopes and dreams were shattered unexpectedly. Many questions remain at the forefront of the Dodgers, and we’ll be getting some answers soon. One player that many...
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?
The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Does Not See 2022 as a Failure
It’s hard to look at a team like the Dodgers and not say World Series or bust. When you dominate the regular season the way they did — winning a franchise-record 111 wins and setting the fourth-best run differential in MLB history of +334 — you expect a lot from a team. At the very least, you expect them to get out of the first round of the playoffs.
Dodgers Offseason: Insider Feels LA Will Keep a Closer Eye on Payroll for Next Season
Over at The Athletic, they’ve put together a list of “free agency and trade predictions” for each of the 30 MLB teams. The predictions mostly come from beat writers who cover the teams, and the Dodgers prediction comes from Fabian Ardaya, who does a great job covering Los Angeles for the site.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Feels LA Will Think About Loss to Padres ‘For A Long Time’
Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner was on AM570’s Roggin & Rodney show last week, and the big news from the conversation was that JT doesn’t know any more than we do what his future looks like with the Dodgers, who hold a team option on his contract for the 2023 season. But another intriguing part of the conversation had to do with L.A.’s stunning departure from the 2022 postseason after an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Dodgers News: Kasten ‘Assumes’ Organization Can Do Things to Get Better
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten talked with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times this weekend, covering a wide range of topics. One of the most notable area of discussion was the idea of Los Angeles improving a team that won 111 games in 2022 but then lost in stunning fashion in the NLDS.
Dodgers: 10 LA Free Agents Have Hit The Market
The MLB is officially in the off-season now. Last night was the final game of the 2022 season, and some teams may be looking a little different entering the 2023 campaign. That includes the Dodgers; Los Angeles has a ton of question marks in the off-season, and we’ll be getting some answers soon.
Dodgers Send Congratulations to LAFC for Bringing a Championship Back to LA
Los Angeles is the city of champions. Teams that represent this town with pride have shown that throughout the decades. And on Saturday, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of Major League Soccer were crowned champions of their league. The club defeated Philadephia Union, 3-0 in penalties at the Banc of California Stadium.
Dodgers: Dusty Baker Wins First World Series As Astros Manager
Everyone loves Dusty, but the Astros team itself…not so much. It’s been a tough situation to root for Dusty Baker, who’s spent 41 years in the MLB both as a player and amanger, but also rooting for the team that cheated us out of a World Series title just 5 years ago.
Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt won NL Outstanding Player of the Year Award over Freddie Freeman
The 2022 MLB Players choice awards were announced on Friday Night. Our very own Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place, while Cardinals third baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home that honor. Among Goldschmidt and Freeman was...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Participate in CMAs Next Week
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is a man of all traits. He is a hooper, could burn you on a couple of routes, is a tremendous bowler, and is one of the best baseball players in the league today. Betts will take his talents on stage as he will be a...
Dodgers News: LA Open As Early Favorites for 2023 World Series
With the 2022 MLB season ending last night, it’s time to look forward to the next season. After a historic 2022 season that ended in the worst way possible, the Dodgers are still an excellent team who will be in the mix for the commissioner’s trophy in 2023, and Vegas recognizes that.
Dodgers News: Sandy Alcantara Finishes Above Julio Urias for Players Choice Award
The MLB Players Choice Awards 2022 were announced, and only two Dodgers were nominated for major awards. One of them was Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. And the other Boy in Blue is Julio Urias, who was nominated for National League Outstanding...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Named Finalist for NL Manager of the Year Award
First, Trea Turner’s agency drops a video about his elite defense and how he’s slump-proof. Then Dave Roberts is named a finalist for Manager of the Year. It’s like Monday was designed to elicit derisive laughter from bitter Dodgers fans. But like it or not, Roberts was,...
MLB News: Mets Completely Blow Up the Free Agent Market With Edwin Diaz Deal
Mets closer Edwin Diaz had a dominant season in 2022, posting a 1.31 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 62 innings and saving 32 of 35 opportunities. He figured to be the top reliever on the free-agent market this offseason, but any teams who were looking at him will need to pivot to Plan B, as he’s staying in New York on a record-breaking contract.
Dodgers Fans React to Houston Winning Its First “Real” World Series
After the Dodgers lost the NLDS to their division rival, the only thing that could’ve been worse ended up happening; the Astros* went on to win the World Series. Their first real one excluding the one they had to resort to cheating to win over the Dodgers back in 2017.
