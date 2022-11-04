ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game

Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Could the Dodgers Go After Jacob deGrom?

Over at the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman has an article ranking the top 30 free agents, with a little snippet about each player along with rumored interested teams and an “outside expert’s” contract prediction. In some cases, “little” and “snippet” might both be overstatements, like in the case of Carlos Rodon, whose entire snippet is, “Big year by the Bay.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?

The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Does Not See 2022 as a Failure

It’s hard to look at a team like the Dodgers and not say World Series or bust. When you dominate the regular season the way they did — winning a franchise-record 111 wins and setting the fourth-best run differential in MLB history of +334 — you expect a lot from a team. At the very least, you expect them to get out of the first round of the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Feels LA Will Think About Loss to Padres ‘For A Long Time’

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner was on AM570’s Roggin & Rodney show last week, and the big news from the conversation was that JT doesn’t know any more than we do what his future looks like with the Dodgers, who hold a team option on his contract for the 2023 season. But another intriguing part of the conversation had to do with L.A.’s stunning departure from the 2022 postseason after an NLDS loss to the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 10 LA Free Agents Have Hit The Market

The MLB is officially in the off-season now. Last night was the final game of the 2022 season, and some teams may be looking a little different entering the 2023 campaign. That includes the Dodgers; Los Angeles has a ton of question marks in the off-season, and we’ll be getting some answers soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy