Switzerland is a hikers paradise, and the Lauterbrunnen Valley in the Bernese Oberland is one of the most scenic areas. This small valley is a hub for skiers in the winter, but in summer time, hiking is the best way to see the Alps of the Jungfrau region. There are over 80 waterfalls, snow capped mountains in every direction, glacier lakes and numerous mountain huts along the way. And with a hiking routes for everyone, these are the ten best around the valley!

