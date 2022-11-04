Enjoy a fresh Oasis Texas Brewing Co. beer while practicing yoga and taking in the best sunset view in Austin! This beginner-friendly yoga class with Kung Fu Cowgirl allows you to drink, stretch, laugh, and move with the music! Adults are $20, and that includes one draft beer. Bring your own mat if you have one! Limited mats will be provided on-site.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO