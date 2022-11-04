ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Hour At Irene’s

Head to Irene’s from 3-6 p.m. to enjoy free popcorn, $1 off draft beers, $4 house spirits, and $2 off all snacks! Irene’s bar offerings include house-mixed boozy punches with fresh fruit, a variety of local taps, and a thoughtful selection of strong, well-conceived cocktails. They also have housemade old-school desserts, including strawberry cake and Nutella-stuffed cookies, that will hit the spot any time of day.
Sunset Yoga At Oasis Texas Brewing Co.

Enjoy a fresh Oasis Texas Brewing Co. beer while practicing yoga and taking in the best sunset view in Austin! This beginner-friendly yoga class with Kung Fu Cowgirl allows you to drink, stretch, laugh, and move with the music! Adults are $20, and that includes one draft beer. Bring your own mat if you have one! Limited mats will be provided on-site.
(512) Brewing Company’s 14th Anniversary Party

Come out and celebrate the 14th anniversary of (512) Brewing Company! Enjoy live music from some of Austin’s finest, a firkin row, special tappings, local vendors, food trucks, and a bouncy house. This is kid and dog friendly, and you can BYO lawn chairs. When: Saturday, November 5th. Time:...
