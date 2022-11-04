ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Bridge Communities hosting 'Sleep Out Saturday' event this weekend

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tuQm_0iyi1MTR00

Bridge Communities hosting Sleep Out event Saturday 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) – People in DuPage County are getting ready to snuggle up and sleep outside and in their cars this weekend.

It's part of an annual initiative by the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program as a way to raise money and awareness about homelessness in their community.

The goal of the Sleep Out event is to raise $35,000 to support services and housing for more than 100 families the Bridge Communities serve each year.

Veronica Horton, a case manager at Bridge Communities in Wheaton, knows what the homeless families she works with are going through because she's gone through it herself.

She says it happened in an instant 13 years ago.

"In the morning, I was making breakfast," she said. "And by evening, I was touring a homeless shelter," she said. "The next day, my two kids and I moved into Lazarus House."

That experience is why Horton will be one of more than 1,000 participants in Bridge Communities' 19th annual Sleep Out Saturday event to raise money and bring awareness to the issue of family homelessness.

Horton is taking it a step further. Beginning Friday, she will sleep in her van in a DuPage parking lot for as long as it takes her to raise $35,000.

More than 75 groups, including families, churches, and businesses, will sleep outside Saturday in tents, cardboard boxes or cars in DuPage County.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Ping pong tournament raising money for NICU families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Jackson Chance Foundation is hosting a ping pong tournament to raise money for families with kids in the neonatal intensive care unit. The goal is "removing the financial burden of parking for NICU babies & families" through the event on November 10. The tournament will take place at Morgan Manufacturing, at 401 N. Morgan St, at 5:30 p.m.Jackson Chance Foundation helps families by providing transportation to Lurie Children's to help cut down on the cost of parking.  You can buy your ticket here. 
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off today

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off  Monday.For many, this time of year highlights many financial burdens families face. The Red Kettle donations provide support to homeless shelters, food pantries, help with utility bills along with the Angel Tree program.You will see kettles outside stores across Chicago and the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic Reopens for Friday Drop-ins and Appointments at Kenwood United Church of Christ

After closing this past June, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic in Kenwood reopened Friday, Nov. 4, with new clinician Dr. Andre Dejean in attendance. Dr. Dejean received his M.D. at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, did residencies at Christ Hospital and Advocate Illinois Medical Center and is board certified in Family Medicine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward. 
RIVER GROVE, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys 1 house, damages 3 others in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. The fire spread to three other buildings that suffered heavy damage. Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Celebrate the Marine Corps 247th birthday with the Chicago Marines Foundation

With Veterans Day around the corner, John Landecker fills in for Dave Plier and is joined by Joe Franzese, former U.S. Marine and Board Member for the Chicago Marines Foundation. Joe talks about the upcoming 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and how the Chicago Marines Foundation is celebrating at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville on Thursday, November 10th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chaos ensues after one mom pepper-sprays another at Beach Park daycare

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police were called in the northern Illinois community of Beach Park after a fight between two moms unleashed pepper spray at a daycare.The incident happened at a daycare center at 38883 N. Sheridan Rd. in Beach Park, which is far north of Chicago close to the Wisconsin state line.The Lake County Sheriff's office said the two women got into a quarrel in the lobby of the daycare. One of the moms was upset because her child had been scratched by the other woman's child, police said.As the quarrel heated up, one of the women pepper sprayed the other, police said.Video from the scene shows police and parents dealing with the aftermath. It was not clear late Monday if the pepper spray made any children sick.The woman who deployed the pepper spray took off. Police were still investigating Monday night.
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Finalists in Chicago Sings karaoke competition compete for the crown tonight.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the moment six karaoke stars have been waiting for.Tonight is the finals of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.It's happening at park west near Armitage and Clark starting at 5:30 p.m.The six finalists are from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.The finalists will perform in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion and a $5,000 prize.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there tonight to help crown the winner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
127K+
Followers
29K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy