Gainesville man, 78, killed in crash after running stop sign

A Gainesville man died Thursday after running a stop sign and crashing his minivan into a telephone pole, according to authorities.

Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in a 2011 Honda Odyssey. He ran a stop sign, crossed Ga. 211/Tanners Mill Road and hit a telephone pole around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. The Sheriff’s Office said Stritzl was the only person in the van.