ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man, 78, killed in crash after running stop sign

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dALKE_0iyi0Pub00

A Gainesville man died Thursday after running a stop sign and crashing his minivan into a telephone pole, according to authorities.

Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in a 2011 Honda Odyssey. He ran a stop sign, crossed Ga. 211/Tanners Mill Road and hit a telephone pole around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died. The Sheriff’s Office said Stritzl was the only person in the van.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

One person killed in Hall County shooting

A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on White County wreck injures 3

A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House

(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP charges White County man in January traffic death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: GDOT postpones planned lane closures on GA 400 in Forsyth County

Traffic shift on State Route 400 delayed until after holiday season(Image/Georgia Department of Transportation) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers expecting lane closures and traffic shifts on GA State Route 400 this weekend will get a reprieve for several weeks. That’s because the plan to begin work to shift traffic in Fulton and Forsyth Counties this Friday, November 11, is now delayed until after the holiday season.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County

The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
ATHENS, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
172
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy