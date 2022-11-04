Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
UPDATE: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altedena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altedena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball number...
8 Undiscovered Cheap and Beautiful Places To Retire
In planning for retirement, deciding "where" is just as important as determining how much you should save. And while it's easy to find beautiful cities throughout the United States, not all of us can...
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0