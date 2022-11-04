ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Winning $2.04B Powerball ticket sold in Southern California

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a long and confusing evening waiting for the Powerball drawing, California officials announced Tuesday morning that a winning ticket worth $2.04 billion was sold in Altedena.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record drawing Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.While officials initially announced there was no jackpot winner, the California Lottery Twitter account later confirmed that a winning ticket had in fact been sold at Joe's Service Center in Altedena.Officials also said there were three more tickets matched five of the numbers drawn -- missing just the Powerball number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy