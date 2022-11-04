Read full article on original website
Philip Morris Clinches Swedish Match
Philip Morris International is moving forward with its $16 billion takeover of Swedish Match despite securing less than the 90 percent stake it sought, reports Reuters. In a press note dated Nov. 7, PMI said it had secured 82.59 percent of the Swedish company, short of the 90 percent level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares.
PMI Wins Elliott Support for Swedish Match Bid
Elliott Management Corp. has decided to back Philip Morris International’s bid for Swedish Match, reports the Financial Times. By the Nov. 4 acceptance deadline, the multinational’s offer had received more than 80 percent shareholder acceptance. In May, PMI bid about $16 billion for Swedish Match. Swedish Match’s board...
SBF vows ‘customers are protected’ as FTX CEO announces shock surrender to Binance
The jaw-dropping deal comes after days of uneasy speculation about FTX's solvency.
Crypto exchange Binance plans to acquire major rival FTX
WASHINGTON/LONDON Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX.com, a unit of major rival FTX, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday.
Stock Rise on Wall Street Ahead of Election, Inflation Data
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 487 points, or 1.5% to 33,314 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would...
Gold Leaf Tobacco’s Assets Remain Frozen
A South African court on Nov. 7 postponed a hearing about the frozen assets of Gold Leaf Tobacco until Jan. 30. 2023, reports News24. At the end of August, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) secured a provisional preservation order in court against Gold Leaf and its directors Simon Rudland and Ebrahim Adamjee. The tax agency suspects Gold Leaf and its directors underpaid tax and hidden assets.
Foxconn electric vehicle alliance plans boxy three-seater
TAIPEI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Foxconn-led (2317.TW) electric vehicle consortium MIH announced plans on Tuesday for its first car, a boxy single row three-seater which it hopes will be popular with one-child families in Asia.
EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), warning the deal may hurt competition.
22nd Century Reports Third-Quarter Results
22nd Century Group reported net sales of $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 148 percent over that posted in the comparable 2021 period. The increase was due to increased contract manufacturing volumes as well as the addition of GVB Biopharma revenue for the full third quarter. Revenue...
Dropping Names
After rooting out ENDS flavors, regulators may turn their attention to flavor names. In the world of illegal drugs, there are few substances that have become popular as quickly as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine. If you are wondering what that awkwardly named substance is, you will almost certainly recognize it by its street name, Ecstasy. In advance of its marketing, the drug developers thought about calling it Empathy but decided on Ecstasy instead—who, after all, could turn down the opportunity of experiencing “ecstasy”? And so it proved with a drug that sold in the millions in countries around the globe. That anecdote tells you something that every marketing person worth his or her salt knows all too well: names matter. Indeed, when it comes to driving consumers to your product, names may matter more than the substance itself.
Activists Demand Removal of Cigarettes From Dutch Store Shelves
Antismoking activists have demanded the removal of all cigarettes from Dutch store shelves following a court ruling on emissions, reports Dutch News. On Nov. 4, judges in Rotterdam said there are “strong indications” that filter cigarettes on sale in the Netherlands may break EU limits on tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide.
