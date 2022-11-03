Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use student's preferred pronouns speaks out, says he's been blacklisted
A teacher in the Virginia West Point School District sued after being fired for refusing to use pronouns that contradicted with a student's biological sex.
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
Virginia woman pleads guilty to scamming U.S. Department of Education, others out of more than $260,000 in student loan fraud
ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Danville, Va., has pled guilty in federal court for defrauding the United States Department of Education and two other institutions out of more than $260,000 combined in fraudulent student loans. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
MSNBC
Glenn Youngkin's teacher snitch line in Virginia is finally dead
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still doesn’t want to reveal all of the reports — and fictitious reports — sent to the tip line he created for parents to snitch on educators who teach “divisive” topics. But after a settlement with a coalition of news organizations...
sancerresatsunset.com
Great Falls Park in Virginia
Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG turns over emails from Youngkin school tip line
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has disclosed hundreds of emails that were sent to a tip line set up by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in the days following his January inauguration. The disclosure of 350 emails sent to the "divisive concepts" tip line came as part of a settlement agreement...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
NBC12
Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
NBC12
Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it
Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired. The finding...
Virginia’s emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month
(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the...
Comments / 0