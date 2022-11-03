ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Great Falls Park in Virginia

Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned

Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
wallstreetwindow.com

Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
DANVILLE, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia AG turns over emails from Youngkin school tip line

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has disclosed hundreds of emails that were sent to a tip line set up by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in the days following his January inauguration. The disclosure of 350 emails sent to the "divisive concepts" tip line came as part of a settlement agreement...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it

Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired. The finding...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy