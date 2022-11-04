Read full article on original website
US Dollar Index (DXY) Struggles for Direction Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Decision
The US dollar is struggling for direction on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates. Most of the financial markets also could not find a particular way to trade, leaving investors to home in on some of the latest economic data to determine the trajectory of monetary policy.
GBP/USD Aims to Rise Over 1.1517 As Market Sentiment Improves
In the early European session, the GBP/USD pair went from 1.1460 to 1.1517. The cable has gone up because people are willing to take more risks. As uncertainty about Fed policy decreases, investors put their money into risky assets. S&P500 futures got better after a bad day on Monday. The...
Stock Rise on Wall Street Ahead of Election, Inflation Data
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession.The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 487 points, or 1.5% to 33,314 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.15% from 4.22% late Monday.The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. A divided government would...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022
U.S stock futures pointed upward as the midterm election in progress. The stock market might open slightly higher today as DJIA futures are trading upward 70 points. Despite the situation, the direction of the market could change depending on the election results. Also, traders will await the release of CPI data this week which will give clues on the Fed policies.
AUD/USD Reverses Gains As RBA Lowe Falls Short of Expectations
After Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said dovish things, the AUD/USD currency pair has stayed above 0.6400. The head of the central bank also said, “We are thinking about how rising rates and inflation will affect household budgets.”. As expected, the central bank raised the policy...
US October Jobs Report Could Boost EUR/USD’s Corrective Rally
The EUR/USD currency pair fell to a three-week low of 0.9770. The recent rise in the central currency pair may be in preparation for Friday’s US jobs report and Christine Lagarde’s speech. Thursday was the fourth day in a row that the quote went down. The US dollar...
USD/JPY Extends Declines to 146.651 Despite Strong US Jobs Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade at about 146.651 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min...
Chinese Yuan Weakens Amid Abysmal Data, Fresh COVID Lockdowns
The Chinese yuan extended its 2022 decline against the US dollar in the final trading session of October. The yuan faced deteriorating economic down as millions of people are under lockdown over climbing cases of COVID-19. The world’s second-largest economy is going through all sorts of bleak economic developments, leaving investors worried about its future.
Gold Soars, Flirts With $1,700 Amid Impressive October Jobs Report
Gold futures are soaring to end the trading week, buoyed by a cooling trend in the US labor market. Despite a better-than-expected jobs print in October, investors were ebullient by the downward trend in employment gains as it might prompt the Federal Reserve to ease tightening in its inflation-busting crusade. Will the yellow metal touch $1,700 next week?
USD/JPY Gains New Supply Following US Dollar Weakness
The price of the USD/JPY pair goes down to around 147.00 during the European session on Wednesday. Even though the US economy is slowing down, there is talk that the Fed might become less aggressive. It has put dollar bulls on the defensive. The value of the Japanese yen will stop the currency from falling. Several factors are pushing the USD/JPY exchange rate down, but a significant change is hard to come by.
US Dollar Surges During Post-FOMC Session; Investors Brace for Key Jobs Report
The US dollar is surging toward the end of the trading week, as investors seek shelter in the greenback amid volatility in the broader financial markets. Investors are responding to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer, effectively dashing hopes of a softer tightening program. Meanwhile, traders will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming jobs report.
US Dollar Index Nosedives Towards 110.700 After the Fed Rate Hike
The US dollar index on Friday plummeted to trade at about 110.788 following the latest round of US data. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. The continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.1370 After US Nonfarm Payrolls
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to trade closer to the 100-hour moving average line after the US nonfarm payrolls. The currency pair is now trading a few levels above 1.1370 following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in...
AUD/USD Rockets to New Weekly Highs After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rocketed to trade at about 0.6468 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. The pair also seems to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the...
USD/CAD Unfollows Six-Day Uptrend as Fed Announces Bigger Rate Hike
On Thursday’s Asian session, the USD/CAD currency pair could not persist in its five-day winning streak at 1.3690. The Loonie pair was right to break above the downward-sloping resistance line from October 13 and the 21-day moving average (DMA) the day before. Bearish MACD signs have weakened, which is good news for bulls.
USD/CAD Falls to Retest 6-Week Lows After US Jobs Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 6-week low of about 1.3479 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply declining channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have plummeted to trade...
NZD/USD Gains Wednesday Amid Encouraging Employment Data, Fed Hopes
Wednesday is the third day in a row that the NZD/USD pair has gone up, and it stays that way during the early European session. The pair is between 0.5870-0.5875, which is lower than its best level since September 21. The unemployment rate in New Zealand stayed close to a...
GBP/USD Rose After Fed’s Dovish Announcement; Gains Remain Modest
The goal of GBP/USD currency pair bulls is the 50% mean reversion level of the last drop. The bears have to go below 1.1100. Jerome Powell, who is in charge of the Fed, said that the temporary base effects and bottlenecks are to blame for inflation. He also said the Fed wouldn’t do anything unless there were “significant improvements.” “The economy has a long way to go,” says the head of the Fed.
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) stock rose 1.55% (As on November 1, 12:05:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Weakness persisted in the non-strategic end-markets of computing and consumer, offset by sequential growth in automotive and industrial of 11% and 5% respectively. Revenue from both intelligent power and intelligence sensing also at record levels. Intelligent power grew 35% year-over-year and Intelligent Sensing grew by 43% year-over-year. Revenue for the Power Solutions Group or PSG was $1.12 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Revenue for the Advanced Solutions Group our ASG was $734 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year and revenue for the Intelligent Sensing Group or ISG was $342 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 31, 2022
EUR/JPY is on the path upward to target the 148.50 – 151.50 area. There is no change to the bullish scenario yet, if the pair start moving lower then traders could wait near the trendline for a chance to enter long positions. As long as the pair continue printing a new higher high and higher low, there is no reason for traders to enter short positions.
