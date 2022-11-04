ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Sporting News

What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
ARIZONA STATE
WBAL Radio

Ravens promote WR DeSean Jackson for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they elevated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. The news of Jackson being activated comes four days after it was revealed wide receiver Rashod Bateman would undergo season-ending foot surgery.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens WR DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut

The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his season debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The team also activated WR Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Victor and Jackson would help the short-handed Ravens, who will...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout

NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
