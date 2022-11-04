Read full article on original website
What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
Social Media Reacts to Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Remarks During Fox Pregame Show
Fox Sports host and NFL icon, Terry Bradshaw, has been in the media a lot in recent weeks. Bradshaw shared his touching story about his secret battle with cancer on live television. His story gained a lot of media attention and stole the hearts of many, but he is currently trending on social media for a completely different reason.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 9 Ravens Game
Week 9 closes out with the Saints taking the national spotlight on ESPN Monday Night Football, hosting Lamar Jackson the Ravens.
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
Ravens promote WR DeSean Jackson for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens announced that they elevated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. The news of Jackson being activated comes four days after it was revealed wide receiver Rashod Bateman would undergo season-ending foot surgery.
Saints Inactives vs. Ravens: Jarvis Landry Out Fifth-Straight Game
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints for their Monday night matchup with the Ravens to close out Week 9.
Lamar Jackson eclipses Steve Young in NFL history on MNF vs. Saints
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to add to his resume. As the Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night football, Jackson has rushed for 39 yards. This included a 16-yard rushing attempt in the second quarter. This run put the Ravens QB1 into elite territory. Via...
Ravens WR DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut
The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his season debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The team also activated WR Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Victor and Jackson would help the short-handed Ravens, who will...
Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout
NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
