speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: Pure Key West Joy, Lilly Style
Among the photos that stood out from yesterday’s raceboat parade down Duval Street in Key West, Fla., the best one barely involved a boat. The image captured Brit Lilly and his wife, Amanda, riding the hitch between the Huski Chocolate team hauler its 47-foot catamaran. But what it really...
speedonthewater.com
FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures
This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned
Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
cohaitungchi.com
17 Things to Do in Key West with Teens and Tweens
Key West offers a myriad of activities your whole family will love. You can easily find a balance between fun, adventure, education, and a little R&R when visiting Key West with 11-17-year-olds. In addition, there are many free things to do in Key West. Here are 17 things to check out in Key West to ensure you never have to hear the words “I’m bored.”
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST‘S HOUSING DIRECTOR GONE AFTER 4 MONTHS
Key West’s new and oft-touted community housing manager didn’t last long. Demetria Simpson, hired to help address the city’s housing crisis, started work in July, and was terminated on Friday, Nov. 4 by City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Disappointing circumstances led to Demetria Simpson returning to her home...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
Cocaine trafficker arrested for operation near Florida Keys airport
A South Florida man's been arrested on accusations he was trafficking cocaine from a home right outside of the Florida Keys / Marathon International Airport.
flkeysnews.com
He held hostages at a Key West convenience store while drinking a beer, police say
A man held customers and employees of a Key West convenience store at gunpoint for almost two hours while officers were outside demanding he give himself up, according to police. The man, 47-year-old Osmel Garcia, is being held on a $290,000 bond on a slew of charges, including armed robbery,...
