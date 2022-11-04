ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

speedonthewater.com

Image Of The Week: Pure Key West Joy, Lilly Style

Among the photos that stood out from yesterday’s raceboat parade down Duval Street in Key West, Fla., the best one barely involved a boat. The image captured Brit Lilly and his wife, Amanda, riding the hitch between the Huski Chocolate team hauler its 47-foot catamaran. But what it really...
KEY WEST, FL
speedonthewater.com

FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures

This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
KEY WEST, FL
Virginian Review

Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned

Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
KEY WEST, FL
cohaitungchi.com

17 Things to Do in Key West with Teens and Tweens

Key West offers a myriad of activities your whole family will love. You can easily find a balance between fun, adventure, education, and a little R&R when visiting Key West with 11-17-year-olds. In addition, there are many free things to do in Key West. Here are 17 things to check out in Key West to ensure you never have to hear the words “I’m bored.”
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST‘S HOUSING DIRECTOR GONE AFTER 4 MONTHS

Key West’s new and oft-touted community housing manager didn’t last long. Demetria Simpson, hired to help address the city’s housing crisis, started work in July, and was terminated on Friday, Nov. 4 by City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Disappointing circumstances led to Demetria Simpson returning to her home...
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
KEY WEST, FL

