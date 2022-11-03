Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
cityofbartlett.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 VETERANS DAY CLOSINGS
Friday trash pick-up will NOT be affected this week. Bartlett City Hall, Bartlett Library, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, and the Bartlett Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours...
localmemphis.com
'Serving the community' | Mid-South Food Bank celebrates 40 years of operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, an organization founded in 1981 celebrated a major milestone in serving Memphis and surrounding counties. The Mid-South Food Bank was founded in November of 1981 by the late Virginia Dunaway. On Nov. 11 they recognized serving nearly 250, 000 people in Memphis and surrounding areas each year for 40 years.
Grahamwood trash pile still growing despite environmental court’s efforts
MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Despite the homeowner’s appearance in environmental court, a trash pile outside a Grahamwood house has continued to grow, leaving neighbors to question what it will take to get the garbage out of their neighborhood. The City of Memphis said its solid waste department will only...
actionnews5.com
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
Memphis hotels ready for 25,000 COGIC members in town for annual convention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of the Church of God and Christ said they believe there will be adequate hotel rooms in the Mid-South for the estimated 25,000 people attending their annual convocation. “We have almost completely filled up our Downtown block and we’ve got hotels as far out as...
localmemphis.com
National association names MAS employee 'Animal Control Officer of the Year'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA), who holds awards for those who are in the animal care and control field, have named a Memphian as their "Animal Control Officer of the Year." Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) officer Lawrence Higginbottom holds the award, one of...
Downtown apartment complex evacuated after fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a downtown apartment complex. At approximately 12:20 PM, MFD went to the scene at the IndiGO Riverview complex on North Main Street. Residents were evacuated safely. Luckily, no injuries were reported, MFD said. The fire has been contained...
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
Midtown residents concerned about crowding due to proposed changes to Memphis city code which promote affordable housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown Memphis residents held a public meeting with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development Thursday evening to discuss the latest proposed changes to the city code. Three of the latest potential amendments to the Unified Development Code are geared towards increasing housing...
actionnews5.com
Owner of Better Dayz Tax Services, family sentenced for fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A business owner, his wife and brother have been sentenced for filing false tax returns under the business name― Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC. Robert L. Pryor owned the tax preparation business in Memphis, Tennessee. His wife, Elaine Pryor and brother, Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz Tax Services Tax Services. Investigators say all three prepared false tax returns for clients and for themselves―resulting in total tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return.
Former employees accuse Shelby County Land Bank of discrimination, mistreatment
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Enough is enough. Those are the words from former employees who were recently terminated from the Shelby County Land Bank’s Office. FOX13 has researched and verified claims against the Land Bank’s office. “Never imagined this happening, not like this,” said Brittany Jones, former...
tri-statedefender.com
Forum yields call for civic engagement to avoid MLGW ‘bad deal’ with TVA
“Wondering what exactly is happening with MLGW’s decision on the future of our power supply?”. That question was part of the pitch for the public forum hosted by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) Thursday night (Nov. 3). The sense of urgency evident at the forum drew power...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
Postal nightmares continue as mail thefts increase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, many are on alert for mail thefts and "porch pirates." This is an issue the United States Postal Service tries to minimize. After previous reports of thieves stealing from postal mailboxes, more residents reached out to ABC 24 about similar issues. Sarah...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Storms knock out power to over 5,900 customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms and strong winds from last night’s storms took out power to thousands of homes in Shelby County. Below, is an outage map from MLGW. As of 9:30 a.m., there are over 5,900 customers affected.
z975.com
A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)
Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
actionnews5.com
SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
