Lakeland, TN

cityofbartlett.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 VETERANS DAY CLOSINGS

Friday trash pick-up will NOT be affected this week. Bartlett City Hall, Bartlett Library, Bartlett Station Municipal Center, Singleton Community Center, Bartlett Senior Center, and the Bartlett Animal Shelter will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Bartlett Recreation Center will be opened regular hours...
BARTLETT, TN
localmemphis.com

'Serving the community' | Mid-South Food Bank celebrates 40 years of operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, an organization founded in 1981 celebrated a major milestone in serving Memphis and surrounding counties. The Mid-South Food Bank was founded in November of 1981 by the late Virginia Dunaway. On Nov. 11 they recognized serving nearly 250, 000 people in Memphis and surrounding areas each year for 40 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis

The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Owner of Better Dayz Tax Services, family sentenced for fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A business owner, his wife and brother have been sentenced for filing false tax returns under the business name― Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC. Robert L. Pryor owned the tax preparation business in Memphis, Tennessee. His wife, Elaine Pryor and brother, Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz Tax Services Tax Services. Investigators say all three prepared false tax returns for clients and for themselves―resulting in total tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Postal nightmares continue as mail thefts increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, many are on alert for mail thefts and "porch pirates." This is an issue the United States Postal Service tries to minimize. After previous reports of thieves stealing from postal mailboxes, more residents reached out to ABC 24 about similar issues. Sarah...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
z975.com

A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)

Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
ALAMO, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO recognized for fight to combat domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As agencies across the Mid-South battle domestic violence cases, one local law enforcement was honored for their work. A local activist celebrated the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. “It means a lot for us to have a police department that is helping the victims,”...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

