Former Lions Pro Bowler Has Fancy Prediction for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 through eight weeks of the 2022 season, an impressive mark for a team slated to win around nine games per sportsbooks before Week 1. Accordingly, the Vikings are earning some national attention, situated around the NFL’s fifth-best team per post-Week-8 power rankings. And this week, speaking to the Bleav Network, former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Glover Quin chose Minnesota as a dark-horse team to reach Super Bowl LVII.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers
The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Miserable'?
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks after a 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
What’s being said nationally after Lions hand Packers their fifth straight loss
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) ditched their five-game winning streak, beating the Packers (3-6) 15-9 in a Week 9 defensive showdown, handing Green Bay its first five-game skid since 2008. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy day, even by the standards from this season’s ugly first nine...
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes off injured reserve. Here's what that move (and the moves not made) means for Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
Aaron Jones (ankle) reportedly expected to play Week 10 for Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones received negative X-ray results on his injured ankle, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones "should be able to play this week” against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Schefter's source. He left in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and never returned. A.J. Dillon will be the Packers' lead running back if Jones suffers a setback and Kylin Hill will take over as the backup.
Book recounts the histories of Green Bay Packers in Pro Football Hall of Fame
It says something about the success of the Green Bay Packers that enough of its former players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to provide material for an entire book. Green Bay is represented by 28 individuals in the hall, and Michael Jacquart's "Green Bay's Greatest: Profiles of the Packers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame" includes them all. Jacquart, who lives in Iola, said one reason for writing the book was to keep long-ago Packers fresh in fans' minds. And long ago is closer than you'd think.
Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star
The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Beating the Packers Is as Relatable as It Gets
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of us. After a long week of work, he just wants to kick his feet up, crack a cold one and relax. And after watching his team defeat the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday, you can bet that beer went down smooth. The Lions (2-6) defeated the Packers (3-6), 15-9, at Ford Field to notch their second consecutive victory over Green Bay.
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
