PJ Walker to start for Panthers vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his fifth consecutive start at quarterback for the Panthers Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks announced Monday. With just a few days to get ready for the Falcons, Wilks opted to stick with Walker despite a poor showing...
Bengals pounce Panthers 42-21 as Baker Mayfield returns

CINCINNATI — One week ago, the Carolina Panthers were on the verge of taking the NFC South lead and seemed to not be one of the NFL's worst teams. On Sunday, though, the Panthers snapped back to reality and were mauled in a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Panthers fire 2 coaches after blowout loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers parted ways with two assistant coaches following Sunday's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni are no longer with the organization effective immediately. Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with former head coach Matt Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.
