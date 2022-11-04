Where The Crawdads Sing Streaming: When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch The Adaptation

Of all the book-to-movie adaptations that have come out this year, Olivia Newman’s adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling novel , Where the Crawdads Sing, was near or at the top of the list in terms of anticipation. The coming-of-age movie featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman who raised herself in the marshes off the North Carolina coast was a relative box-office success despite mixed reviews upon its theatrical release back in July, and will soon be making its streaming debut.

If you missed the 2022 movie during its initial run for one reason or another, don’t worry, because you will soon be able to watch Where the Crawdads Sing streaming on one of the most popular platforms available today. Let’s break it all down now…

When And Where You Can Watch Where The Crawdads Sing Streaming

Whenever a movie is getting ready to make its streaming debut, there is always someone who wants to know if it will be on Netflix. In the case of this film, the answer is a resounding “Yes.” Starting November 12th , anyone with an active Netflix subscription will be able to watch Where the Crawdads Sing streaming on the popular platform.

The movie joins other Sony new releases like Uncharted and Morbius , both of which landed on Netflix when making their streaming debuts. This, according to The Wrap , is part of an exclusive multiyear streaming deal between Netflix and Sony that will see the studio’s tentpole movies land on the service before anywhere else.

Stream Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix starting November 12th.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Where The Crawdads Sing?

If you don’t want to wait to watch Where the Crawdads Sing streaming, the movie is currently available to those with access to a number of different digital retailers like Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, and more.

Rent (or buy) Where the Crawdads Sing on Amazon.

The movie, which features Taylor Swift’s “Carolina ," is also available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray from retailers like Amazon. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription , you can even get Where the Crawdads Sing in as little as 24 hours with one-day delivery.

Buy Where the Crawdads Sing on Blu-ray on Amazon.

If You’ve Already Watched Where The Crawdads Sing…

If you’ve already watched Where the Crawdads Sing , stick around, because CinemaBlend has a whole collection of articles written about the film that cover things like its ending, changes made from the book, and so much more.

First, there’s Sarah El-Mahmoud’s Where the Crawdads Sing review where she pointed out that Daisy Edgar Jones’ Kya received a “beautifully fleshed out (yet flawed) arc” while also drawing attention to how it fell “into a common book adaptation trap.” There’s also a story breaking down seven big differences between the book and movie , as well as a thorough breakdown of the Where the Crawdads Sing ending worth checking out.

Where the Crawdads Sing will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 12th. While you wait, check out some of the other new and recent movies streaming on a variety of platforms.