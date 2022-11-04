Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large
MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night. An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.
wbrz.com
Traffic nightmare: Crashes on Mississippi River Bridge snarl morning commute throughout BR
PORT ALLEN - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the westbound Mississippi River Bridge caused standstill traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and initially blocked two lanes of traffic on the three-lane bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported. As of...
wbrz.com
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
Man hid under home for hours after being shot Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot early Sunday morning hid out under a home for hours before going to a hospital. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man told officers he was at an intersection near North Street when a group of people tried to get him to stop.
wbrz.com
LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole a truck that was on campus property. LSUPD said the man stole a work truck from campus Nov. 2. Officers later found the truck damaged. Photos released by law enforcement show the suspect wearing a Halloween...
wbrz.com
Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect
POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals. The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.
wbrz.com
Louisiana mayor killed in crash on election day
MELVILLE - An incumbent mayor running for re-election in a small Louisiana town died after she was involved in a crash just hours before the polls closed on election day. According to Louisiana State Police, 84-year-old Velma Hendrix's car was T-boned on US 190 after a driver in a pickup truck ran a stop sign while crossing the highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
wbrz.com
24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE – A handful of vacant lots could become a 24-building condominium development in the shadow of the capitol. Plans also call for a public park and promenade along Capitol Lake in Spanish Town. Forty-five condos would be housed in the two-dozen buildings, which would be built on...
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Exxon says plants will be flaring through the week
BATON ROUGE - Exxon announced Tuesday there will be flaring at its plants through the week and reassured residents the situation is not an emergency. The company said it is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. According to Exxon, flaring is an environmentally approved safety control device to consume excess gas.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
wbrz.com
After latest failure involving infant's overdose death, DCFS boss still has no plans to step down
BATON ROUGE - The head of the Department of Children and Family Services said she has no plans to resign despite mounting frustration with the agency after the death of 1-year-old J'ahrei Paul, the second child to die from a drug overdose under the agency's watch in the past six months.
wbrz.com
Voters oust New Roads mayor in wake of controversies exposed by Nakamoto
NEW ROADS - A mayor who was the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports over his alleged misuse of taxpayer money was voted out of office Tuesday. Cornell Dukes, the incumbent mayoral candidate in New Roads, lost out to newcomer Theron Smith, who netted 1,620 out of 2,455 total votes cast.
wbrz.com
EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found
BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
wbrz.com
Tuesday PM Forecast: after three straight record highs, cold pop is coming
For the third straight day, a record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Thermometers reach at least 88 degrees as of 3pm which was enough to beat a 1986 mark of 87. Next 24 Hours: A bit of drier air filtering into the region will keep skies mostly...
wbrz.com
Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff
ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
wbrz.com
Community helps fund new playground in Pointe Coupee
ROUGON - A new playground funded by community donations debuted in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday. The Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon at the Rougon Elementary playground. Most of the fundraising was fueled by the Sugar Rush 5K last year. Roughly $50,000 in donations...
wbrz.com
Monday PM Forecast: near record warmth, late week cold front
A record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Monday. 87 degrees was good enough to beat a 2005 mark of 85 degrees. Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight with some patchy fog possible by morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will help to drive high temperatures into the upper 80s and potentially near records once again. The standing mark at Metro Airport (data since 1930) is 87 degrees.
wbrz.com
Incumbent Central mayor loses re-election bid to city council member
CENTRAL - The incumbent city mayor who has served for over three years lost his reelection bid Tuesday. David Barrow, who became the mayor of Central in January 2019, was up for reelection Tuesday. Wade Evans, a Central city council member since 2018, won the mayoral election by just over...
