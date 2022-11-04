Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Ford Australia Won’t Adopt A Fixed-Price Sales Model
Ford Australia is not expected to adopt a fixed-price sales model, even though the automaker will pursue such a strategy in some markets. As part of a significant shift in its business to a greater focus on electric vehicles, Ford has split its business into two distinct divisions. The first, Ford Blue, will focus on the company’s combustion engine vehicles while the second, Ford Model e, will focus on its fleet of electric vehicles.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Confirms Huracan Sterrato As Final Non-Hybrid Model Amid Record Earnings
Lamborghini recorded the best nine months in its history with a €1.93 billion turnover year-to-date. The Sant’Agata company is actively preparing for its electrified future, but before the first plug-in hybrid arrives in 2023, there is one last pure-ICE model to be unveiled in December – the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Carscoops
Toyota To Increase Aftermarket Accessory Options Through Dealers
Toyota knows that its customers want to add off-road accessories to their vehicles. It’s one reason it brought several impressive off-road-focused vehicles to SEMA this year. It’s also why the brand is making a new push to offer desirable upgrades and accessories through its Associated Accessories Products program. This gives buyers the chance to have their vehicle precisely as they’d like from the factory with the warranty intact. On top of that, accessory purchases can also be rolled into their vehicle financing.
Carscoops
Ex-Koenigsegg Designer Partners With Unplugged Performance To Design Wheels For Tesla Cybertruck
The folks over at Unplugged Performance have collaborated with designer Sasha Selipanov to create “the first wheel designed and engineered specifically for the Cybertruck.” The “brutalist” hexagon-filled barrels called the UP CYBERHEX will set customers back at least $1,498. Thankfully, you can get your hands on them now so that they’ll be ready whenever the Tesla Cybertruck finally goes into production.
Carscoops
BMW Says It Wants Design Controversy As It Drives Up Sales
BMW has no intention of toning down its current design language, noting that courting controversy is an important plan for it to try and boost sales. The designs of new BMW models have come under fierce criticism in recent years and the styling of the all-new XM has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, during a recent interview with Car Sales at the U.S. launch of the new 7-Series and i7, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said it wants its vehicles to get people talking.
Carscoops
The 2023 Honda Pilot Is A Big, Rugged, Powerful SUV With Some Tricks Up Its Sleeve
This is the new fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot, the automaker’s largest and most powerful SUV ever. Endowed with a new V6 engine, oodles of cargo space, a first-in-class hideaway seat in the second row, and a world-first new airbag type, the new SUV seeks to impress American families. The...
Carscoops
BMW Partners With HERE To Enable Hands-Free Driving In The U.S. And Canada
BMW will use high-definition mapping from HERE to enable hands-free driving in the United States and Canada. HERE Technologies’ HD Live Map adds rich, accurate, and fresh layers of data to support a vehicle in knowing exactly where it is on the road and what road features lie ahead. It also includes lane-level data that serves as a redundant source of information to the on-board sensors, giving the system additional safety assurances.
Carscoops
Electric Moke Californian Goes Up For Order, Starts At $41,900
Moke International announced the return of the Californian earlier this year and now the company has revealed the EV will start at $41,900. The Moke Californian is currently available to order and customers can secure a build slot with a refundable deposit of $990. However, the company has “already received strong interest,” so they’re advising fans to act fast as only 325 units will be offered in the United States annually.
Carscoops
Tesla Has A 73% Share Of California’s EV Market But It Is Slowly Shrinking
Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market in California but its market share is slowly declining. New vehicle registration data from the California Energy Commission reveals that Tesla had a 73 percent share of California’s EV market from January to September. That’s down slightly from the 75 percent share it had in 2021 and the 79 percent share Tesla enjoyed in 2020.
Carscoops
Suppliers And Automakers Disagree On Inflation Reduction Act’s EV $7.5k Tax Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continues to be at the center of a debate among automakers, suppliers, and other parties. Now, new documents related to the act show that Ford and Toyota both called on the government to relax requirements inside of the law. That’s in direct opposition to the stance that some of their own suppliers have taken.
Carscoops
Caterham Introduces New Mid-Range Seven 340 With 170 HP 2.0-Liter Duratec Engine
Caterham announced today that it is bringing a new model to its lineup in Europe and Japan. The new Seven 340 will be powered by the 2.0-liter Duratec engine for more power and low-end torque. The new model will replace the Seven 275, which Caterham described as “immensely popular,” so...
Carscoops
New BMW Models In Australia Now Have A Five-Year Warranty
All new BMW models sold in Australia now come with a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty, replacing the three-year unlimited-kilometer warranty that was previously offered. The new warranty scheme took effect from November 1, 2022 and BMW Group Australia has also extended the validity period and offered the new warranty to customers...
Carscoops
More Officials Get Behind New Bill That Would Make Most EVs Eligible For $7,500 Tax Credit
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) brought with it a number of swift changes. Perhaps the most impactful is that it dramatically reduced the number of electric vehicles that qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Now, a new bill that would reinstate eligibility for many left out is gaining traction in congress.
Carscoops
Honda e:N2 Concept Unveiled In China, Could Preview A Future EV
Honda unveiled a new electric concept car in China, previewing its future production models. The Honda e:N2 Concept is a follow-up to the futuristic e:N prototypes unveiled last year, looking more refined and production-ready while incorporating the latest Honda Sensing 360 ADAS suite. According to the automaker, the concept was...
Carscoops
Legoland Florida Shows How It Built A Full-Size, 320,000 Brick F-150 Lightning
Although a full-scale Lego car is no longer that surprising, the builds we’re used to seeing are just that: cars. Normally the province of tiny supercars and the like, building a full-size pickup out of Lego is another story altogether. The team at the Legoland resort in Cypress Gardens,...
Carscoops
Cadillac Creates God Of War-Themed CT5 In China
Cadillac fans who are also gamers will be excited to learn that the automaker has partnered with Sony Entertainment to create a God of War-themed CT5. The design package precedes the November 9 release of the latest addition to the gaming franchise, God of War: Ragnarök, and the car is being offered by Cadillac China.
Carscoops
Artist Imagines Exotic Hypercars Left To Rot In An EV Future
There is something intriguing about discovering precious objects that were abandoned for decades. This is the feeling that Italian 3D artist Dizzy Viper evokes with a new series of renderings depicting all sorts of modern-era hypercars left to rot, presumably in a post-apocalyptic EV-occupied future. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with...
Carscoops
Carroll Shelby’s Personal GT500 Was Once Owned By Superman’s Boss
Buying cars with famous names in the history file can be an expensive business. In early 2021 someone parted with $5.94 million at a Mecum auction to take home a 427 Cobra once owned by Carroll Shelby, but there are cheaper ways to sit your ass in the same chair that once supported Shel’s butt cheeks.
Carscoops
Salvaged Ferrari SF90 And Rolls-Royce Cullinan From Flooded Miami Garage Hit The Auction Block
Heavy storms and hurricanes hit Florida this summer, causing devastating damage and destroying more than a few very expensive vehicles. Two such cars, a 2021 Ferrari SF90 and a modified 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, have both shown up on Copart. The auction site, which trades in damaged and totaled cars, is...
Carscoops
YouTuber Wrecks Brand New $109k GMC Hummer EV After Just 9 Miles
The GMC Hummer EV is a very capable off-roader but as this YouTuber recently discovered, it isn’t idiot-proof. The YouTuber in question, going by the name of Mondi, picked up the keys to the all-electric pickup truck in Edition 1 guise earlier this month. He documented the pick-up process at his local dealership but soon after rolling out of the showroom, his excitement got the better of him.
Comments / 0