Toyota knows that its customers want to add off-road accessories to their vehicles. It’s one reason it brought several impressive off-road-focused vehicles to SEMA this year. It’s also why the brand is making a new push to offer desirable upgrades and accessories through its Associated Accessories Products program. This gives buyers the chance to have their vehicle precisely as they’d like from the factory with the warranty intact. On top of that, accessory purchases can also be rolled into their vehicle financing.

21 HOURS AGO