Maine State

CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
The Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, can be a good option to finance a major life expense like a home renovation, consolidate debt or cover an unexpected emergency. While there can be significant benefits to using a HELOC, they have a notable downside, which is that you must put your home up as collateral to secure your loan.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Is a 700 Credit Score Good? A Closer Look

A 700 credit score is generally considered to be good. It’s not the perfect score, but it’s definitely in the “good” range. This blog post will look closely at what a 700 credit score means for you and your finances. We’ll also discuss some factors that...
GOBankingRates

How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have for 2023?

With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also going up, which means if you have student loans, car loans, credit cards or a mortgage, you’re paying more in interest than you usually have in the past. Prices for energy, housing and food are still on the rise, resulting in spending more on these than you ever have before.
Money

How To Get A Home Equity Loan With Bad Credit

Home equity loans let you leverage the equity you’ve built up in your home for a wide variety of purposes. Whether it’s financing that kitchen makeover your family needs or consolidating high-interest debt, this type of loan can be a simple, effective way of putting the money you’ve already invested in your home to good use.

