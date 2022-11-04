With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also going up, which means if you have student loans, car loans, credit cards or a mortgage, you’re paying more in interest than you usually have in the past. Prices for energy, housing and food are still on the rise, resulting in spending more on these than you ever have before.

4 DAYS AGO