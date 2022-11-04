Read full article on original website
LeslieE Anderson
3d ago
I received an actual priority envelope with a large check on it. It was a "secret shopper" invitation. UT was basically the same as the story, I was supposed to deposit the check and buy money orders and keep the rest.It sounded fishy, so I looked up the peoples names, the back, etc. Everything looked legit, until I checked the site for secret shoppers and found thst that a check is not sent until AFTER you do the secret shopper task.I kept up an on-going text messages with the people and kept putting them off. Finally, I told them that I knew they were scammers and of course they denied it.I am 74 years old and a target for scammers.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WITN
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
WECT
Wilmington police arrest suspect after officer-involved shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at the Hawthorne at the Indy West apartment complex on 3950 Independence Boulevard. According to the Wilmington Police Department, an officer and a suspect were involved in a shooting at the apartment complex. On the scene, officers had blocked off the building in the center of the complex, though it wasn’t clear what floor of the building the investigation seemed to focus on.
carolinacoastonline.com
Next meeting of N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will take place Nov. 16-18
EMERALD ISLE — The next meeting of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Inn in Emerald Isle. This is another important moment in the ongoing fight for fisheries management reform led by Coastal Conservation Association of N.C. Event Details:. What: N.C...
WITN
Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Smith, 55; service November 9
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 5, 6 & 7
Tyler Dees,26, of Newport passed away Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MARIA ALBRITTON, Newport. Maria Albritton, 91, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 6,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Red Kettle campaign to begin
— Bells will soon be ringing at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy. The Salvation Army will kick off the 2022 campaign at noon Nov. 10 in front of Belk in Morehead City. Kettles...
disruptmagazine.com
Hiring an Injury Lawyer for Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit
From the 50s through the 80s, the Marine Corps operated Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where thousands of troops were exposed to hazardous chemicals and water linked to various illnesses and diseases. Over 950,000 service members and their families may have been exposed to these toxins during their time at Camp Lejeune, and many have since developed chronic health conditions as a result.
WITN
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WITN
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
