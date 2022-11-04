ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 22

Lisa Dorris
3d ago

think it's dangerous what if you have to make a sudden stop your dog is gonna fly out if you don't put your kids back there well duhhh don't put your dog back there

Reply
4
Robin Banks
3d ago

Dogs are smarter than most humans and it’s perfectly safe for them to ride in the bed of a truck. I’m not so sure that having a poet ride in the back is that safe though.

Reply(8)
2
Theresa Howard
3d ago

It should be illegal unless you have dog carriers in the back of your truck. And the best better be tied down so they can’t fly out.

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner

A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
SheKnows

This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.
pethelpful.com

Dog in Missouri Who's Waited to Be Adopted for Over a Year Breaks Our Hearts

There's nothing we hate more than to think about all the dogs languishing away in a shelter instead of being pampered by a loving family. These dogs deserve comfort and security, but, unfortunately, they are stuck in shelters for a long time because of the limited amount of people looking to adopt, like this dog that desperately wants to find his forever family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whiskey Riff

British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog

This is just cruel… and kinda hilarious at the same time. For all of us with dogs, we all know that they tend to be a little skittish whenever they’re around somebody or something they’ve never seen before. Ya know, they’re a little curious, a little scared… But how does a dog react when it comes face to face with a cougar? Well this family from Zeballos, British Columbia, tried to figure this out themselves with their dog, and needless […] The post British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
travelawaits.com

New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Elk Cow Gets Stuck Inside Snowy Trampoline

A family in Evergreen, Colorado walked out to an unusual sight one day when they found an elk cow stuck inside their trampoline. Yes, you read that right. The video below sees the elk try and figure its way out of the trampoline but, instead, finds itself unintentionally bouncing and bucking on the unsteady, snow-covered platform. Even more humorous, the herd also seems concerned, with two of the other females sticking close to the trampoline showing obvious concern.
EVERGREEN, CO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy