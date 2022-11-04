This is just cruel… and kinda hilarious at the same time. For all of us with dogs, we all know that they tend to be a little skittish whenever they’re around somebody or something they’ve never seen before. Ya know, they’re a little curious, a little scared… But how does a dog react when it comes face to face with a cougar? Well this family from Zeballos, British Columbia, tried to figure this out themselves with their dog, and needless […] The post British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

19 DAYS AGO