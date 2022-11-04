Read full article on original website
Lisa Dorris
3d ago
think it's dangerous what if you have to make a sudden stop your dog is gonna fly out if you don't put your kids back there well duhhh don't put your dog back there
Reply
4
Robin Banks
3d ago
Dogs are smarter than most humans and it’s perfectly safe for them to ride in the bed of a truck. I’m not so sure that having a poet ride in the back is that safe though.
Reply(8)
2
Theresa Howard
3d ago
It should be illegal unless you have dog carriers in the back of your truck. And the best better be tied down so they can’t fly out.
Reply
2
Related
Baby Cow & Owner Missing After Police Officers Found Them Sleeping by Alligator
A calf and its owner are still missing after authorities found them sleeping beside a 7-foot alligator. Washington police arrived at a residence on October 20. Once there, they found an alligator and calf inside a container, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in a news release. Previously,...
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
Vet refuses to put deaf and blind puppy to sleep after owners ask to have her put down
A vet refused to put a puppy to sleep after the owners asked for her to be put down on the basis that she was deaf and blind. When the pooch's former owners arrived at the vets and asked for the little one to be put to sleep, thankfully, the vet realised that little Aster Rose - a merle Australian shepherd - could still have a fun-filled life.
Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Missouri Hunter Arrows Buck Locked Up With the Antlers of a Deadhead
When Missouri resident Mike Lewis first saw a trail-cam picture of this buck, he says it “looked like he had a piece of black fabric or plastic stuck in his rack.” The truth, it turns out, is far more interesting. The buck had the entire rack and skull of another deer lodged in its antlers. Here’s how the hunt went down.
Beautiful Missouri Lake is Also Most Dangerous Lake in America
Have you ever had someone say something to you that sounds outrageous, but ends up being absolutely correct? That's what happened when I read that one of Missouri's most beautiful lakes also happens to be one of the most dangerous in America. This rabbit trail of curiosity started when I...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor
Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
This Dog Bed Actually Calms Your Dog While Protecting Your Sofa at the Same Time & It’s on Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most dog parents spoil their pups endlessly. From treats and toys to blankets and beds, they’re always on the hunt for their dog’s next favorite thing. Well, we have just found it for you. It’s a blanket/bed combo on Amazon that not gives your dog an ideal place to cuddle up, but can also protect your furniture from claws, fur, and dirt.
pethelpful.com
Dog in Missouri Who's Waited to Be Adopted for Over a Year Breaks Our Hearts
There's nothing we hate more than to think about all the dogs languishing away in a shelter instead of being pampered by a loving family. These dogs deserve comfort and security, but, unfortunately, they are stuck in shelters for a long time because of the limited amount of people looking to adopt, like this dog that desperately wants to find his forever family.
British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog
This is just cruel… and kinda hilarious at the same time. For all of us with dogs, we all know that they tend to be a little skittish whenever they’re around somebody or something they’ve never seen before. Ya know, they’re a little curious, a little scared… But how does a dog react when it comes face to face with a cougar? Well this family from Zeballos, British Columbia, tried to figure this out themselves with their dog, and needless […] The post British Columbia Man Wearing A Cougar Rug Scares The Crap Out Of His Dog first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
travelawaits.com
New Theme Park Planned For This Midwest Lake Resort Destination — Here’s Where It Would Be Located
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks already has a lot to offer, but two St. Louis-based companies have announced plans to make the area even more appealing. Introduced by SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, and submitted to Osage Beach, Missouri, last week, the plan calls for developing a $300 million family “resort and entertainment district” called Oasis at Lakeport. The development will feature hotels and restaurants along with amusement rides and attractions.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WATCH: Elk Cow Gets Stuck Inside Snowy Trampoline
A family in Evergreen, Colorado walked out to an unusual sight one day when they found an elk cow stuck inside their trampoline. Yes, you read that right. The video below sees the elk try and figure its way out of the trampoline but, instead, finds itself unintentionally bouncing and bucking on the unsteady, snow-covered platform. Even more humorous, the herd also seems concerned, with two of the other females sticking close to the trampoline showing obvious concern.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 22