Pana used a high-powered offense to roll past Auburn 59-30 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday. The Trojans closed out the year with a 6-4 record. Pana’s senior quarterback Max Lynch was as good as advertised as he rushed for 275 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns. The Auburn defense was never able to slow down the Panthers, who racked up 509 total yards, 398 on the ground. Pana scored on its first five possessions to lead 37-22 at halftime, then on its first three drives of the 2nd half to go up 59-22.

PANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO