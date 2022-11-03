Rochester High’s volleyball girls turned back Springfield High in two sets to win the Class 3A Regional title Thursday at the RAC, 26-24 and 25-17. Emma Dixon was a force with 14 kills, seven in each set, followed by Zoe Cormier with six and five from Ellie Gegen. Charlotte Beatty had 16 assists and Ella Teeter recorded 12, and the dig leaders were Kaylen Reed with 14 and Zoey Tackett with nine.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO