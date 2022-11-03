Read full article on original website
8th grade girls win Sangamon County Tournament title, 7th graders second
Rochester’s 8th grade girls outscored Athens 13-2 in the 2nd half to cruise to a 21-8 victory in the finals of the Sangamon County Tournament last Thursday at Auburn. Sam Kerley matched Athens with a game-high eight points and Cami Tinder added five for the Rockets. (Rest of story...
Bullet VB whips SJ-O in sectional semifinal
Britni Walters had 16 kills, including 11 in a Game 1 clinic, and the Williamsville Bullets varsity volleyball team rolled past St. Joseph-Ogden 25-19, 25-17 Monday night at the Class 2A Riverton Sectional. The Bullets were slated to play Sangamo rival Plains for the fourth time this season in the...
7th graders place third in County Tournament
Auburn’s 7th grade girls outscored Williamsville 18-0 over the middle two quarters to roll to a 28-9 win in the third place of the County Tournament at Doglio Gym last Wednesday. Addison Grady poured in 12 of her 16 points in the first half as Auburn took a 14-3...
‘Focused’ boys soccer team blanks Jacksonville to win regional
The weather conditions made this no ordinary high school boys soccer game, and it was the Glenwood Titans who came out focused and kept their composure throughout in defeating Jacksonville 7-0 last Saturday to claim the Class 2A Macon Meridian Regional title. Glenwood (16-3-2) had what could only be described...
Village board votes down gaming parlor license classification 5-0
Chatham Village trustees voted down an ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting that would have created a new classification for gaming parlors that wished to serve alcohol and offer video gaming. The vote was 5-0 against, with trustee Tim Nice absent. The license classification would have allowed businesses that do...
