7th graders place third in County Tournament
Auburn’s 7th grade girls outscored Williamsville 18-0 over the middle two quarters to roll to a 28-9 win in the third place of the County Tournament at Doglio Gym last Wednesday. Addison Grady poured in 12 of her 16 points in the first half as Auburn took a 14-3...
8th grade girls win Sangamon County Tournament title, 7th graders second
Rochester’s 8th grade girls outscored Athens 13-2 in the 2nd half to cruise to a 21-8 victory in the finals of the Sangamon County Tournament last Thursday at Auburn. Sam Kerley matched Athens with a game-high eight points and Cami Tinder added five for the Rockets. (Rest of story...
Gerger heads in winner as boys avoid upset, beat Rochester in 2OT
The Class 2A boys soccer sectional championship game at Glenwood High School last Friday night had all the ingredients for a classic, with two rivals duking it out on the field and a huge overflow crowd in attendance. The Rochester Rockets (10-13-1) came in as the underdogs, but they gave...
‘Focused’ boys soccer team blanks Jacksonville to win regional
The weather conditions made this no ordinary high school boys soccer game, and it was the Glenwood Titans who came out focused and kept their composure throughout in defeating Jacksonville 7-0 last Saturday to claim the Class 2A Macon Meridian Regional title. Glenwood (16-3-2) had what could only be described...
Panthers run past Trojans, 59-30
Pana used a high-powered offense to roll past Auburn 59-30 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday. The Trojans closed out the year with a 6-4 record. Pana’s senior quarterback Max Lynch was as good as advertised as he rushed for 275 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns. The Auburn defense was never able to slow down the Panthers, who racked up 509 total yards, 398 on the ground. Pana scored on its first five possessions to lead 37-22 at halftime, then on its first three drives of the 2nd half to go up 59-22.
Village board votes down gaming parlor license classification 5-0
Chatham Village trustees voted down an ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting that would have created a new classification for gaming parlors that wished to serve alcohol and offer video gaming. The vote was 5-0 against, with trustee Tim Nice absent. The license classification would have allowed businesses that do...
