ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfpk.org

New Louisville band The Apertures shared their debut album Kodachrome

The Apertures are an indie-rock trio based in Louisville, KY with a new album titled Kodachrome. Guitarist and vocalist Wesley Hardin and bassist Tyler Martin previously worked together in a band where Hardin’s cousin, Quinton Caster, produced records for them. After disbanding their previous project, the trio continued working together, and Caster eventually became the drummer for what would become The Apertures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wfpk.org

Studio performance from Anemic Royalty proves punk is alive and well

Party punk rock is in good hands with Louisville’s Anemic Royalty. Jeremy, Miles, Jack, and Seamus rocked our socks off in the WFPK studio with 2 songs of pure punk energy with “18” and “Looking Forward”, both of which appear on the new album Wasting Time. The band has been playing together for 7 years now and it shows with tight playing, great hooks, and boundless energy. Check out the video by LPM’s Tyler Franklin and take a listen to the new album below. Catch Anemic Royalty at The 2nd Annual Sweater Fest at Headliners on Dec. 17th, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy