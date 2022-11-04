Weather: Dangerous waves, heavy rain into the weekend

A series of storms moving into Oregon from the Pacific Ocean is heightening the danger along the coastline through the weekend.

The National Weather Service Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and high seas could trigger flooding.

The NWS has issued a Hazardous Seas Warning in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

WHAT

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds expected, but also gusty south to southwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 21 ft at 14 seconds likely.

WHEN

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 a.m. Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday night.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds and very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK

The NWS also issued a Hydrologic Outlook that forecasts potential urban and creek flooding and minor flooding of a few rivers Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.

Heavy rain across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will bring a threat of flooding to urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers, according to the NWS Outlook.

Precipitation totals will be 3 to 6 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for the lowlands. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the day on Friday. Snow levels will be as high as 7,000 feet during the bulk of the heavy precipitation.

"While confidence is high that we`ll see heavy rain in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, the details of timing, amounts and specific watersheds affected are uncertain," the Outlook reads.

Visit weather.gov/Portland for the laterst river readings and follow the latest weather developments here online at thenewsguard.com