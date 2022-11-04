ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Weather: Dangerous waves, heavy rain into the weekend

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nl3QL_0iyhUwoO00

A series of storms moving into Oregon from the Pacific Ocean is heightening the danger along the coastline through the weekend.

The National Weather Service Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and high seas could trigger flooding.

The NWS has issued a Hazardous Seas Warning in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

WHAT

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds expected, but also gusty south to southwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 21 ft at 14 seconds likely.

WHEN

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 a.m. Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Saturday night through late Sunday night.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds and very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK

The NWS also issued a Hydrologic Outlook that forecasts potential urban and creek flooding and minor flooding of a few rivers Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.

Heavy rain across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will bring a threat of flooding to urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers, according to the NWS Outlook.

Precipitation totals will be 3 to 6 inches in the Coast Range and Cascades, with 1 to 3 inches for the lowlands. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the day on Friday. Snow levels will be as high as 7,000 feet during the bulk of the heavy precipitation.

"While confidence is high that we`ll see heavy rain in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, the details of timing, amounts and specific watersheds affected are uncertain," the Outlook reads.

Visit weather.gov/Portland for the laterst river readings and follow the latest weather developments here online at thenewsguard.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Cold, with a chance for snow

Lows Monday night will be in the low teens to low 20s, and more scattered snow showers are possible. Southerly winds will become gentler, at 5-10 mph. The cold temperatures will stay with us all week, but the chance of snow showers will start to subside Wednesday morning. Our skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend, but highs will only reach the low to mid-30s.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
WASHINGTON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Emergency Management: Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 PM today, Sunday Nov. 6 until 11:00AM Monday, Nov. 7

PHOTO – ODOT camera at Rest Area on Hwy. 26 at 8:48 am 11/6/22. * WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon

MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
MEDFORD, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water

City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
PORTLAND, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
300
Followers
582
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy