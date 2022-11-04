Read full article on original website
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
What Colt Cabana allegedly told Konnan about his falling out with CM Punk
During his podcast, former WCW/TNA star Konnan discussed meeting up backstage with Colt Cabana at an AEW event and asking about CM Punk…. “When I saw Colt Cabana backstage, I remember asking him, ‘So what’s up with you now that Punk is back?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re not really talking.’ I go, ‘Come on, dude. After all these years, you guys were boys’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. He just won’t talk to me.’ He would kind of look around, like, he knew.”
What Bray Wyatt said during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE
Bray Wyatt made a special appearance during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Wyatt talked about how he comes from a prestigious wrestling family and wanted to be greater than the rest of them. The crowd erupted in a “yes you are” chant. Wyatt said that he ended up making a monster out of himself and wore that mask with pride. Wyatt said he no longer felt pain/fear with the mask. According to Wyatt, nobody loves him including himself and people just love the idea of what he is capable of. Wyatt stated the following…
Rumor killer regarding “Forbidden Door” names that WWE considered for the 2022 Royal Rumble
As seen during the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, the company brought back several names from the past including Mickie James who was the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion at the time. Some new information has come out in regards to people that WWE actually considered for the match. While names such as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson had been rumored, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…
What is being said about Jake Paul possibly working with WWE in the future
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Logan Paul came up short in his effort to win the unified WWE universal title against Roman Reigns. Logan’s brother Jake was in attendance for the event and made an appearance during the main event. In regards to Jake possibly...
Former WWE Diva says she wants to enter the women’s Royal Rumble
The women’s royal rumble has built a reputation for bringing back former WWE female talents. With January fastly approaching, fans are speculating which former talent will make an appearance. In an interview with Just Alyx, Kristal Marshall spoke on returning to the ring and was asked about potentially entering the Royal Rumble.
Braun Strowman urges people to “take a joke” after receiving social media backlash
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. Here was the exchange between Ali and Strowman…. Ali: “can you teach me how to get fired?”
WWE 24/7 title seemingly discontinued during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Title. After the match, Nikki disposed of the title in the backstage area. The title has seemingly been discontinued after months of not being featured/defended since the Triple H regime started.
Photo of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental title
A photo surfaced on Reddit of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental Title. In 2022, Logan competed said the following to Ariel Helwani about performing in a WWE ring…. “I’ve been a wrestling fan of WWE my whole life and this is another dream come true. My...
The Greatest Wrestling Q&A Ever – Your questions answered about WWE, AEW, and more
Frogsplash Typical WWE…wheeling in more 50 year old has-beens for their big PPVs to compensate for their lack of roster star power, SMFH. Speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 · November 8, 2022. Beautiful Bald Ballers Zaloo Same guy said money in...
Jeff Jarrett’s role with AEW was a “work in progress” and didn’t happen overnight
As seen during the November 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his debut with the company. In addition to being an on-screen character, Jarrett will be working behind the scenes to help expand the company’s live event schedule in 2023. During his My World podcast, Jarrett...
Ric Flair calls out WWE for inducting JBL into the Hall of Fame and receives negative feedback
JBL was recently brought back to WWE to serve as the manager of Baron Corbin. Following JBL’s appearance on the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ric Flair called out the company for inducting JBL into the Hall of Fame via Twitter: “I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!”
Lio Rush speaks his mind about his time working for AEW and Tony Khan
During an appearance on the Say Less podcast, former AEW star Lio Rush commented on his experience of working with Tony Khan and if AEW knew what to do with him…. “Of course not. When I say things, I don’t wanna sound like it was breaking news because I feel like these things are so blatantly obvious. It’s like, yanno, he made it pretty clear to me, verbally, that when he was a fan of me, it was when I was in WWE and I was doing the manager stuff with Bobby [Lashley]. If that’s how he saw me, that’s the only light he sees me in… [then] that’s [probably what] he’s gonna shift me to be in that kind of role. Which I’m not, yanno… I’m so grateful for that time period [in WWE] because it taught me how to talk, it taught me how to present myself and build others up. No, I don’t think that [they] exactly knew what to do with me. That’s always a frustrating thing, but like you said when [I] say stuff it just gets f*cking blown up.” (quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)
Former WWE writer feels that Bryan Danielson is being “under-serviced” in AEW
During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Bryan Danielson’s run in AEW so far…. “Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written.”
NWA issues statement regarding Nick Aldis and he comments on being pulled from shows
A previously noted, Nick Aldis announced that he will be leaving the NWA via his Instagram account. On Monday afternoon, the NWA issued a statement…. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis...
Kristal Marshall on her WWE marriage angle with Teddy Long: “I wish things went differently”
Back in 2007, Former WWE diva Kristal Marshall was involved in a long-term storyline with Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long. This culminated in an on-screen marriage where Teddy Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack and was written off TV. The following week, Vince McMahon named Vickie the new General Manager.
Report on what WWE originally had planned for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud
As seen during the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley but Lesnar’s win was not decisive and Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on how WWE intended to do a third match at Day 1 prior to the event being canceled. Meltzer said the following…
WWE star said to have been “extremely sick” prior to competing at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding McIntyre’s health leading up to the match…. “The word at tonight’s Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick...
Update on Natalya after being busted open during match against Shayna Baszler
Natalya was seen bleeding from the nose during the end of her match against Shayna Baszler from the November 4th 2022 edition (taped the previous Friday) of WWE Smackdown. Natalya wrote on Twitter that she suffered a broken nose and then revealed that she had a procedure done…. “We moved...
Video: Mia Yim makes her return to WWE during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The O.C. confronted Judgment Day. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped up to help them with their Rhea Ripley problem. The returning Mia Yim then showed up and attacked Ripley with a kendo stick. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash and the segment ended with The O.C. standing tall.
