'I was shocked and speechless': Louisvillians criticize restaurant owner over social media posts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man behind one of Louisville’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is explaining his controversial Facebook posts as political satire, as outrage over them grows. Fernando Martinez, one of the owners of Ole Restaurant Group, and the creator of El Taco Luchador, Guacamole, and La Bodeguita, said...
Two-Time Oscar Nominee Ethan Hawke Back in KY Scouting Film Locations
Last Saturday, after spending some time at the Dia de los Muertos Festival in Henderson's Central Park, we drove through the city's downtown area. I made mental notes of how beautiful and well-maintained it is. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. I did that because, once again, I was in a small-ish...
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
fox56news.com
UK student arrested following ‘disturbing incident’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall. Jay Blanton told FOX 56 that 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was arrested in Boyd Hall and charged with:. Public intoxication. Third-degree assault – involving a police officer...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WKYT 27
‘It was perfect:’ Dorman family share their story after Cody’s Wish wins at Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amber Philpott first shared the sensational story of 16-year-old Cody Dorman and a foal he met in Versailles four years ago. The bond between Cody and Cody’s Wish has blossomed ever since. It’s led the Dorman family on a long journey, and that journey led to Keeneland on Saturday.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
wymt.com
UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
wdrb.com
Texas man recovering after throat slit in downtown Louisville speaks about attack, strangers who helped him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who survived a random, violent attack in downtown Louisville, is speaking out about the stranger who slashed his throat from ear to ear and the strangers who helped save his life. Oscar Sanchez lives in El Paso, Texas, but was in Louisville last month...
kentuckytoday.com
Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
