Midway, KY

Advocate

Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering

Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
LEXINGTON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
103GBF

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

UK student arrested following ‘disturbing incident’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall. Jay Blanton told FOX 56 that 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was arrested in Boyd Hall and charged with:. Public intoxication. Third-degree assault – involving a police officer...
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Fake trooper scams reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Post in Richmond says they have been getting calls from concerned residents in their 11-county service area about a scam in which they are being contacted by fake troopers. The KSP says a caller will tell people that they are a...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

School bus involved in Lexington wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
LEXINGTON, KY

