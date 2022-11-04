ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

DNR celebrates successful 2022 elk hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a successful elk hunting season. The state’s fifth elk hunting season opened Oct. 15 and closed Oct. 19 as a result of all four state-licensed hunters filling their harvest authorizations. The DNR drew three hunters at...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday. Threats for severe storms to occur Thursday afternoon, followed by a big drop in temperatures Friday. Record-breaking highs on the way Thursday as temperatures warm to the mid-60s for much of the Badger State....
WISCONSIN STATE

