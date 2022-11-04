Read full article on original website
WSAW
U.S. DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities during multi-state effort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights in two Wisconsin cities as part of a multi-state effort on Election Day. The agency revealed Monday that it would be monitoring 24 states on Nov. 8 and/or early voting during midterm elections....
WSAW
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WSAW
Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District. There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin. During...
WSAW
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race....
WSAW
DNR celebrates successful 2022 elk hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a successful elk hunting season. The state’s fifth elk hunting season opened Oct. 15 and closed Oct. 19 as a result of all four state-licensed hunters filling their harvest authorizations. The DNR drew three hunters at...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday. Threats for severe storms to occur Thursday afternoon, followed by a big drop in temperatures Friday. Record-breaking highs on the way Thursday as temperatures warm to the mid-60s for much of the Badger State....
