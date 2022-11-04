ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Louisiana is a popular state known for its vast system of swamps and bayous. Louisiana is home to made fascinating animals, but one that is particularly abundant is snakes. With approximately 47 species of snakes in the state, then you’re sure to come across one at some point. Seven are these snakes are venomous and one of the most common is the distinctive cottonmouth. So join us as we learn all about cottonmouths in Louisiana, including where they live, what they look like, and how likely you are to get bitten by one!
Highway 98.9

Louisiana One of Top Ten States For Divorce Rate

In the state of Louisiana, when a young couple stands before there friends and family declaring their love "til death do us part", there's nearly a twenty percent chance that one, or both, is lying. While I'm not making any attempt to sugarcoat the numbers, I'm delighted that at least...
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware Of The Top 10 Deadliest Animals In Texas

Even though down here in Texas we're all about Southern hospitality, that might not be what some of our animals live by. Being the largest state in the continental United States, there's a lot of wilderness here, but not all the dangerous animals live in the woods or the desert. Some could be hiding in your house.
KOEL 950 AM

Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island

As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
103.1 Kickin Country

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
KEEL Radio

KEEL Radio

