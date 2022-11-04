Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker? Panthers Reveal Starting QB vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers have named P.J. Walker as the starting quarterback for Thursday night's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker threw a miraculous Hail Mary as part of a 317-yard passing performance when the two teams met in Atlanta on Oct. 30, but completed just three of 10 passes for nine yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs prevail in OT, snap losing streak vs. Titans
Harrison Butker kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:04 left in overtime and Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 20-17 overtime victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Mahomes established career highs of 43 completions and 68 attempts to help the...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts
Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign. But that unit took another hit Sunday when left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Clayton News Daily
Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks-Buccaneers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
The scorching Seahawks will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they head to Munich to face off with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the international stage in Week 10. Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Rams in Week 9,...
Clayton News Daily
Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL
After Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15–9 loss to the Lions in Detroit, teammate De’Vondre Campbell called out the NFL for using artificial turf fields. Gary was injured when he switched his running direction in the third quarter on the Ford...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21. Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired in October. Pasqualoni joined the...
Clayton News Daily
Colts’ Jim Irsay Says He’s ‘Glad’ Jeff Saturday Has No NFL Coaching Experience
The Colts turned a lot of heads throughout the NFL Monday—not because they fired head coach Frank Reich, but because of who they chose to replace him with. Team owner Jim Irsay opted to go with former Colts center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, despite Saturday having no coaching experience at the college or NFL level.
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
Clayton News Daily
Saturday Was ‘Shocked’ When Colts’ Irsay Offered Him Coaching Job
Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world Monday after announcing the hiring of franchise legend Jeff Saturday as interim coach shortly following the firing of Frank Reich after four and a half seasons. The hire turned many heads due to the fact that Saturday, a Super Bowl champion and...
Clayton News Daily
The ’Stache Is Back
Last spring, at a biology class on the Spokane River, Gonzaga basketballers Drew Timme and Anton Watson encountered a tall-person problem: They could not find lab-issued boots large enough for their gargantuan feet. Timme, because he is Timme, crammed his size-18 human snowshoes halfway into the biggest pair available, then skipped down to the banks, which were lined with trees and rock formations, dark-blue water sparkling in the sun.
